Column: Finding an 'ism' for after Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In perfectionism, every angle of governing would get necessary attention. Take defense for example. When I was in the business, the Department of Defense provided “defense acquisition regulations,” their attempt at perfection. Unfortunately, guys like me found that in this huge book, for every rule somewhere else in the book were equal and opposite rules that could be cited in case of lawsuits. If perfectionism existed, situations like that wouldn’t be possible. Apply the principle to intelligence. All information on what our enemies are up to would be accelerated, verified, and counter-measured as swiftly as possible, and countermeasures would be in effect in hours instead of years — or never. These are only two aspects of defense. Thousands exist.

Commerce is a multi-ingredient stew that can be made tastier by eliminating dishonesty and all of the impediments fostered by current attitudes that it exists solely for aggrandisement of a few rich people at the top. Some regulations simply don’t fit all situations or even different parts of the country. I think a simple guarantee of honesty would make commerce more profitable for all participants. How much easier commerce could function without the dead weight of crooks and angle workers. Trump and his crowd have removed many of Barack Obama’s guards against shady practices on Wall Street, and we need to renew them.