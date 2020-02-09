Column: Finding an 'ism' for after Trump

Harper’s magazine published an 11-page article titled “Trumpism after Trump” and subtitled “Will the Movement Outlive the Man?” My reaction was, what movement? He doesn’t have the intelligence or principles in him to establish an “ism.” He only has a motto, “Make America Great Again,” but can this be an “ism” lasting generations?
The main president of the 20th century, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, left us many laws that had to be adjusted or faded from sight after World War II. We don’t have and never have had a Roosevelt-ism to govern by. Is enhancing the power of the super-rich an “ism?” Trump’s “ism” will be a soon-to-be lost memory because “isms” need a base and planning. Substance! The author did include a starter quotation from Ernest Gellner. “The course of true nationalism never did run smooth.” The recent impeachment hearings bear proof of that.
The epitome of “isms” to follow Trump would be perfectionism. Unobtainable in today’s political climate, but how sweet it would be to have all factions in our government working together. Congressional committees would explore the most cost-effective ways of serving the public rather than stonewalling perpetually by design of one faction or another. New ideas would be embraced and instituted without the opprobrium of “gifts to the lazy” by right-wing zealots. In perfectionism those directives and allocations would be designed to turn a profit in the long run.
In perfectionism, every angle of governing would get necessary attention. Take defense for example. When I was in the business, the Department of Defense provided “defense acquisition regulations,” their attempt at perfection. Unfortunately, guys like me found that in this huge book, for every rule somewhere else in the book were equal and opposite rules that could be cited in case of lawsuits. If perfectionism existed, situations like that wouldn’t be possible. Apply the principle to intelligence. All information on what our enemies are up to would be accelerated, verified, and counter-measured as swiftly as possible, and countermeasures would be in effect in hours instead of years — or never. These are only two aspects of defense. Thousands exist.
Commerce is a multi-ingredient stew that can be made tastier by eliminating dishonesty and all of the impediments fostered by current attitudes that it exists solely for aggrandisement of a few rich people at the top. Some regulations simply don’t fit all situations or even different parts of the country. I think a simple guarantee of honesty would make commerce more profitable for all participants. How much easier commerce could function without the dead weight of crooks and angle workers. Trump and his crowd have removed many of Barack Obama’s guards against shady practices on Wall Street, and we need to renew them.
Cleaning the atmosphere and keeping it clean is imperative for all living organisms, and it must happen now. Even this activity can be profitable if handled correctly, not only for the cleaners but also for the people providing the technology. A recent Scientific American article showed how. Carbon emissions can be converted to carbon nanotubes and these can be “unzipped” into quantum wires capable of passing a single electron. In addition, we already can generate electricity from sunlight to drive the whole chain. Land use should be examined inch by inch and graded for the planting of millions of additional trees to suck up carbon dioxide and produce oxygen.
I have not cited all aspects of government because that would be a book. There are thousands of ways perfectionism is the type of “ism” to step in after Trump. It won’t be easy. It will take work, dedication, persistence, and mental acuity to get our country great again. That he will leave us as his “ism” if we have the will.
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.