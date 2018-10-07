Recently there have been revelations concerning the price of life-saving drugs skyrocketing for no legitimate reason. I know in the case of my wife’s medication, a drug she has used for years recently took a 500 percent increase in cost, and there doesn’t seem to be a corresponding increase in efficacy to warrant the jump.
On May 6, CBS presented a startling segment on “60 Minutes” that involved the city of Rockford, Ill. The city was going broke paying $200,000 per month for an infant anti-spasmodic medication that had cost $13.09 per vial. No reason was given for the exorbitant increase in price. Five days after the CBS revelation came President Trump thundering away that drug prices are going to come down. He immediately blamed the “middlemen” for our current fiasco, but for every middleman company there are the makers and the users on each end.
How bad is it? It is affecting the very roots of our democracy. How? By buying legislation that allows the grifters to operate legally and with impunity. In the May 1 issue of Fortune is an article, “Drug prices are increasing. So is Big Pharma lobbying.” It points out in 2016, the big pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk made $405,000 in campaign contributions, double the amount in 2015. It also spent $3.2 million lobbying and mobilized 400 employees to contact lawmakers. That’s a lot of pressure. We’re not done. In 2017, the pharmaceutical industry spent $171 million on lobbying, the most since 2009. Meanwhile, the average CEO earns 271 times what rank-and-file employees are paid. So, if you’re an average Joe making $50,000 a year, your boss is making $6.4 million, and that’s low! Last year, the lowest paid CEO of a pharmaceutical company walked away with more than $18 million.
Trump’s blame on “middlemen” actually arises from data compiled by the government concerning the biggest suppliers of opioids that are raising cane in the eastern United States, and the addiction path is wearing westward toward the Mississippi. There are several middlemen suppliers for the bulk of the addiction. But, it isn’t just China supplying these addictive painkillers. Big pharma in the U.S. is cranking out millions of these little pills. It makes one wonder, if the pharmaceutical industry is making so damned much money selling addictive drugs, why do they need to kite up drug prices to people who depend on them? Oh, the opioid suppliers? McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and Amerisource Bergen Corp., Miami-Luken Corp., and Wholesale Drug Co.
They will get Trump’s wrath, while the really big boys silently pocket millions. Note that he doesn’t turn Medicare loose to negotiate drug prices. What we will get is little more than lip service.
This is where average Joe Citizen can actually be effective in gaining congressional action. If you are reading this and are wondering what to do about your medical bills, go back in your checkbook and trace the history of your payments for medicine. Send that information to your Congress person. They won’t read it, but they have slaves that compile data on subject matter, and that should be sufficient to galvanize some semblance of action. Among other things you can suggest are a resurrection of the World War II OPA — Office of Price Administration. During the war many items became scarce and profiteers tried to take advantage of that situation. Many were fined and some landed in jail. Perhaps if some of our current medical profiteers landed in Fort Leavenworth or some worse prison, people needing medications would be treated more fairly.
Another thing we can accomplish is to vote out our current crop of politicians. Always remember, we outnumber the top 2 percent by 98 percent. We can see to it that their bribes are wasted, and we can vote in honest candidates who are prone to be for fair treatment of the masses over the greed of the 2 percent. One other suggestion: Do it soon. Our democracy is dangerously close to obliteration from within.
