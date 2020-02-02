COLUMN: Fallout from Trump’s trade war

In down-to-earth terms, Trump’s trade war has caused each American family to pay $1,000 more during each of the past two years for the imported goods they purchased. Trump’s claim China would pay the tariffs is false — U.S. companies pay the tariff and the tariff is passed onto consumers.

The biggest failure of Trump’s recent deal with China is that it leaves tariffs in place on $370 billion or about 75% of Chinese imports to America. So, yes, you’ll continue to pay more for products thanks to Trump’s “America First” policy.

It gets worse. The U.S.-China agreement does not address China’s cybertheft behavior or China subsidizing its industrial sector.

As the New York Times reported Jan. 16, Trump’s “new deal between the United States and China leaves untouched the thorniest issues driving the two economic giants apart.”

International trade experts agree China’s promise to buy $200 billion in additional U.S. exports (e.g., grain, pork, industrial goods, etc.) during the next two years looks improbable. John Frisbie, a China trade expert at Hills and Co., said: “Overall uncertainty is not reduced much because there is no removal of existing tariffs.”