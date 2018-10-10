According to a recent article in the Courier (“Geared for Growth,” Sept. 2), Cedar Valley employers say local workers need to hone their soft skills, including communication, leadership and interpersonal skills. Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber President Cary Darrah mentioned that these skills may improve as local programs like Leader Valley take off. Leader Valley is a wonderful initiative that develops the leadership skills of Cedar Valley K-12 students, and these students will be an asset to the workforce when they graduate. However, current workers also have programs available for improving their soft skills and meeting employers’ needs.
One of these options is joining one of the Cedar Valley’s Toastmasters International clubs. Toastmasters is a nonprofit organization that provides a supportive and fun learning environment in which members develop communication and leadership skills. Although some think Toastmasters is all about overcoming public speaking fears, it has much more to offer. Specifically, here is how Toastmasters can help develop skills employers seek.
- Communication. Toastmasters meetings are all about learning by doing. Each meeting has eight to 10 assigned meeting roles where members practice different types of speaking, listening and facilitation skills. For example, a timer helps prepared and impromptu speakers learn how to focus and stay within the time limits for their message. Another role, the “ah” counter, listens carefully for filler words used throughout the meeting such as “uh” and “like” and makes note of these so members can reduce their use of these power-robbing words. Every member who gives a prepared speech is assigned a speech evaluator who gives a brief speech providing constructive feedback. This not only helps the speaker improve, but develops the evaluator’s listening, analytic and feedback delivery skills.
- Leadership. Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch said, “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” Every club has seven officer positions, giving these members opportunities to broaden their thinking to foster a healthy club environment where members are reaching their goals. Like other leaders, the leaders of Toastmasters clubs must learn how to best integrate new people into their clubs and keep all members engaged and connected. They can practice skills in motivating others, planning meetings and outreach events, marketing, and holding members accountable for their responsibilities. Resources available for leadership development include seasoned members who serve as mentors, biannual Toastmasters Leadership Institute training and publications like Toastmaster magazine.
- Interpersonal skills. Similar to the workplace, Toastmasters clubs attract people from diverse backgrounds and with different personalities. In my own club, Waterloo Speechmasters, we have members with different religious and political beliefs, ethnic backgrounds, socioeconomic status and professional affiliations. Because Toastmasters clubs emphasize providing a positive, safe environment where all are respected, members learn how to communicate about topics they are passionate about with civility. Members develop a stronger sense of empathy and respect for others, enhancing interpersonal skills and making them better team members. They also learn how to communicate without jargon so they can be understood by those unfamiliar with their topic or line of work.
Employees and executives are encouraged to visit a club to experience what Toastmasters can do. There are four Cedar Valley Toastmasters clubs, including three that are open to all community members and one that is only for John Deere employees. Click on Find a Club at toastmasters.org to find club meeting times and locations and contact information. Both employers and individuals have found Toastmasters to be an excellent investment of their time that enhances both professional and personal growth.
