Prior to 1972 presidential nomination, processes were controlled by political insiders. The development of our present-day caucus and primary systems is part of a continual evolution of making our country more participatory for the average citizen.
Many question why Iowa is first in the nation, and whether or not it deserves so much of the spotlight. Iowa being first in the nation is the result of it perhaps being the most-complicated caucus system. It takes time to have precinct caucuses, then county conventions and then on to state. All that must be accomplished prior to a summertime national convention. The caucus at the precinct level is especially important in expanding citizens’ ability to become involved in selecting our next president.
Do Iowa and New Hampshire deserve to be first in the nation? There are valid arguments against it, primarily based small, homogenous populations. Having lived in New Hampshire, I can say they take their primary as seriously as we take our caucuses. Because citizens in the other 48 observe this seriousness, I believe they give the results much weight when it comes their turn.
What are the chances of the winner of the Iowa caucuses receiving their party’s nomination?
Of the 12 caucuses since 1972, eight of the Democratic winners — Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama (twice), Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Al Gore, Walter Mondale, and Jimmy Carter — went on to receive their party’s nomination. Eight of the Republican winners — George W. Bush (twice), Bob Dole (twice), Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford, and Richard Nixon — received their party’s nomination.
Those who lost the Iowa caucuses but won their party’s nomination were Bill Clinton in 1992, who finished fourth, Michael Dukakis in 1988, who finished third, Jimmy Carter in 1976, who finished second but was the leader of those candidates who actually received delegate votes (uncommitted had the most delegates), and George McGovern in 1972, who finished third. Donald Trump finished second in 2016, Mitt Romney finished second in 2012, John McCain finished fourth in 2008, and Ronald Reagan finished second in 1980.
New Hampshire’s primary quickly follows the Iowa caucuses. Eleven of the 12 winners of the Republican primary went on to receive their party’s nomination. Only in 1996 with Pat Buchanan did the winner of the New Hampshire primary not win the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side seven of the 12 winners went on to win the nomination. The New Hampshire winners who did not become their party’s nominee: 1972 Edmund Muskie, 1984 Gary Hart, 1988 Michael Dukakis, 1992 Paul Tsongas and 2016 Sanders.
No candidate has won their party’s nomination without winning either Iowa or New Hampshire.
The winner in Iowa starts a ripple across the political landscape that continues more strongly in New Hampshire and sets the tone for the entire country. Not only the country but the world is watching.
If you are not registered to vote or want to change your party affiliation simply go to www.sos.iowa.gov and click on “register to vote.” Or go to the auditor’s office in your county’s courthouse. You must be registered to vote with the party whose caucus you want to participate in. To facilitate the efficient operation of the caucus it is vital you make these changes by Dec. 31 of this year.
