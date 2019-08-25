After the Donald Trump/Rep. Elijah Cummings exchange in July, a Baltimore Sun editorial writer published an attack on Mr. Trump which, as far as I’m concerned, should be preserved as a standout in journalistic history.
After Trump’s attack on the congressman’s district of Baltimore as a “rat infested mess where no human would want to live,” the Sun replied, “Better to have a few rats than to be one.” They weren’t done. Having identified the president’s pedigree they proceeded to call him “the most dishonest man ever to occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankruptor of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin, and the guy who insisted there are good people among murderous neo-Nazis.”
The Sun declared he is still fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity.
I think the Sun now believes Henry Brooks Adams, who said, “The progress of evolution from George Washington to Donald Trump is enough to impact Darwin’s theory of the survival of the fittest.”
Now more than ever before, House Democrats seem in the mood to impeach Trump. There were at the end of July 100 of them clamoring for action in this direction. Big mistake! There are many reasons for this. Mainly that the country will suffer because nothing ever will get through the legislative process if I read Trump’s mindset correctly. I have taken a clue from Arthur Koestler, who said, “Dictators fear laughter more than bombs.” Adjust that to Trump, who fears being ignored more than being attacked. If impeachment proceeds, he isn’t being ignored and he can cause Congress plenty of trouble. He’ll also have the support of the Republican Senate, which will sit on any proposed legislation by the House. In other words, urgent needs of the country will be at a standstill for at least two years.
Let’s suppose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignores the president’s tweets and the news media do the same. If I read the president’s personality correctly, his head will explode. OK. His head may remain intact, but he will be very frustrated at his inability to get anything done or to feed his ego by not being quoted or even being noticed — something he craves! He may even resort to politeness, but that definitely will strain his mental makeup.
You see, he grew up totally spoiled, having everything he wanted and growing to realize he only had to spend a little of Dad’s money to get his way. Want to know someone else who grew up that way? Kim Jung Un! We never can expect true, honest peace from North Korea so long as those two are at the helms of our respective countries. We’d be better off if they ignored each other.
If the Democrats don’t shut down their hatred of Trump by ignoring him, whether he wins or loses the next general election makes no difference in solving our foreign or domestic problems. I see the scenario where, if he loses, the Democrats will fall all over themselves trying to lodge criminal charges, and being thus occupied, will get nothing done that is essential for our country’s survival. The Democrats will be stuck in the anti-Trump mode and won’t be out of that mode for four more years, getting nothing useful done. This is why ignoring the man is a better alternative to fighting with him. Change your minds, Democrats, or risk losing your slight grip on Congress.
Frankly, I think it’s time for a third party exhibiting common sense to be put in charge.
