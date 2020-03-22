Column: Constitution needs ‘modernization’ at its old age

I truly enjoy watching people smarter than I doing their work. While watching the impeachment hearings I marveled at the intelligence proffered by spokespersons from both parties presenting their cases for and against impeachment. Both sides delved into constitutional history and the Federalist papers’ defense of a constitutional form of government in a manner that upheld the anchor of our federal government.
After more than 200 years, our democracy has held together much to the dismay of monarchies and communists and dictatorships. Our forefathers, still freshly over the pangs of a monarchy, did everything they could to prevent someone in high office from turning into a dictator or declaring himself (herself) as king (or queen). To handle exercises like this, they picked impeachment declared by the House and trial by the Senate. In the case against President Trump both sides produced eloquent and well-read defenses of their positions. I recently checked out a book on the Federalist papers and I testify they are tough reading because of their elaborate language of their time.
The impeachment tool gave our ancestors heebie-jeebies in stating what merits the use of that regulation. The spokespersons for both parties handled that subject very well; tailoring their positions quite handily. The only fly in the ointment was the knowledge that their excellent presentations made everything the House proffered would be moot thanks to Senator McConnell’s decision to stonewall the whole proceeding.
Then came the charade of actually holding a trial encumbered by no witnesses. To top it off, why didn’t the chief justice, supposedly presiding, object to this travesty? The Senate’s machinations were sickening to watch — and a waste of intelligence. And poor Mitt Romney now ostracized for having the temerity to vote his conscience.
It is unfortunate that the stench of the “impeachment” won’t blow away because, as certain as God makes green apples, Trump will keep bringing it up for the next five years, wherever there is an audience. I wonder if it is possible to take up a nationwide collection, a dollar per person, and pay him off to shut up and give us some peace? Even at a dollar per person, that is $240 million. I know I’d take a vow of silence for that kind of dough. Somebody please bribe me!
Even though our forebears provided for fine tuning our Constitution via the amendment process, perhaps we could develop more attention to ambiguities and obsolescence via a mechanism that forces attention to it. Our civilization has made strides our founders couldn’t dream about. If they were set in our midst they very well could be terrified at what we take for granted. One phrase that gives us fits is, “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Here is a suggestion. Rather than waiting for historical events and situations to drive the use of impeachment (and other things) set a long time period for re-examination of all constitutional entries that guide our courts, set up an impartial committee to spend a year “modernizing” the Constitution not only to agree to deal with its old age and to suggest changes for he perusal by Congress and the general population. All people on that committee would be statutorily sworn to complete impartiality with the understanding that if they do not abide by this oath, they are subject to prosecution. The times for this committee to meet — perhaps every 50 years.
I envision a committee of 12 picked, 6 and 6, from the ranks of federal and state judiciaries by the chief justice. We can’t trust Congress to keep politics out of the selections. The committee’s deliberations go to Congress and any proposed amendments to the constitution go through established practices. Complete transparency is mandatory. The committee can draw on outside help for technical or philosophical matters. I won’t be around to see this approach work or be flushed into the sewer, but if it is installed, I hope it works. From Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.