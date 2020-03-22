Column: Constitution needs ‘modernization’ at its old age

It is unfortunate that the stench of the “impeachment” won’t blow away because, as certain as God makes green apples, Trump will keep bringing it up for the next five years, wherever there is an audience. I wonder if it is possible to take up a nationwide collection, a dollar per person, and pay him off to shut up and give us some peace? Even at a dollar per person, that is $240 million. I know I’d take a vow of silence for that kind of dough. Somebody please bribe me!

Even though our forebears provided for fine tuning our Constitution via the amendment process, perhaps we could develop more attention to ambiguities and obsolescence via a mechanism that forces attention to it. Our civilization has made strides our founders couldn’t dream about. If they were set in our midst they very well could be terrified at what we take for granted. One phrase that gives us fits is, “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Here is a suggestion. Rather than waiting for historical events and situations to drive the use of impeachment (and other things) set a long time period for re-examination of all constitutional entries that guide our courts, set up an impartial committee to spend a year “modernizing” the Constitution not only to agree to deal with its old age and to suggest changes for he perusal by Congress and the general population. All people on that committee would be statutorily sworn to complete impartiality with the understanding that if they do not abide by this oath, they are subject to prosecution. The times for this committee to meet — perhaps every 50 years.