With the recently announced federal budget deal, the Budget Control Act — the crown jewel of the 2011 tea party Congress — got repealed and discretionary spending will go up $2.7 trillion over the next two years. The new budget deal, when examined in conjunction with Congress’ financial track record, clearly shows Democrats and Republicans in office no longer care about spending or deficits. Knowing the budget deal is bipartisan, don’t fall prey to any currently serving politician’s 2020 campaign statement about being a watch dog of your taxes.
If there’s a silver lining to the budget deal, it is that it postpones the pesky debt limit issue past the 2020 election to July 31, 2021. However, both parties will try to hoodwink voters into thinking the deal was solely their party’s idea and was approved for the betterment of their constituents — a false claim.
The budget deal will require the government to borrow 25 cents for every dollar it spends. (Re-read that sentence to comprehend the severity of this irresponsible legislation.) The federal debt held by the public currently sits at $22 trillion (78 percent of gross domestic product) and trend analysis predicts it most likely will increase to 92 percent of the economy by 2029.
All members of Congress and the Trump administration ignored the Bipartisan Policy Center warning that trillion-dollar deficits will exist annually if no serious action is taken to increase revenues and curtail the ever-growing costs of social insurance programs. Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said “this (budget deal) agreement is a total abdication of fiscal responsibility. It may end up being the worst budget agreement in our nation’s history.” The conservative Wall Street Journal and Freedom Works succinctly summarized the action as “a bad budget deal” and “a disgrace,” respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2016, Donald Trump promised to pay for increases in defense spending, balance the budget, eliminate the then $19 trillion federal debt and, let’s not forget, build a wall on America’s southern border the Mexican government would fund. Only increased defense spending has come to fruition. America is now saddled with an annual $1 trillion deficit, the nation’s debt will exceed $24 trillion by the end of Trump’s first term and, if he’s re-elected, grow to $29 trillion by the end of his eight years in office. Under Trump, tax revenues have fallen, government spending has increased and he has proven his alleged business acumen was not a reason to elect him president.
What are members of Congress doing about our out-of-control government? They’ve been told by their respective parties to spend four hours of every day during their four day work week to call donors, when among their many duties, they should focus on keeping America financially stable. Insuring their re-election has obviously taken precedent over maintaining a fiscally solvent America.
Fiscally responsible citizens, which account for 81 percent of Americans, who even have a modicum of intelligence have had it with fiscally irresponsible members of Congress, which includes Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley and Reps. Cindy Axne, Abby Finkenauer, Steve King and Dave Loebsack. Evidence is replete our legislators follow the “after me, you come first” mantra. Re-election and repeating their fiscally irresponsible misbehavior rule the roost.
I’d like my fellow Iowans to please give me one reason we should re-elect any current member of Congress, regardless of political affiliation, who can’t or won’t give us a balanced budget, resolve the $22 trillion federal deficit, abide by the Oct. 1 fiscal year budget deadline and eliminate inefficient and costly government programs. They all seem to prefer spending their time dialing-for-dollars and hoodwinking their constituents by claiming to be fiscally responsible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.