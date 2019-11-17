The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa celebrated National Community Foundation Week, Nov. 12-18. For more than 25 years, the national effort has raised awareness about the increasingly important role of these philanthropic organizations in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges. There are nearly 800 community foundations nationwide working to make communities better places for the people who live, work and play there. Though you may not yet be aware of your local community foundation, you’ve likely felt its impact.
Rooted in the Cedar Valley, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has been enriching communities for 63 years, granting more than $6 million in 2018 across what is now a 20-county region and granting more than $95 million in total since its founding. It is a place of connection, where generosity and community action meet to create powerful impacts improving the quality of life for all. CFNEIA connects inspired people to causes they care about most. These charitable connections are often made through the establishment of endowed funds that create a legacy that will live forever through grantmaking to strengthen effective nonprofits. Dollars are invested and grow to produce even greater impacts carried out as the donor intended. CFNEIA currently holds more than $115 million in total assets. As a nationally accredited community foundation, CFNEIA meets the highest standards in local giving.
Community foundations also lead communities to address some of our most critical issues. CFNEIA provides leadership as a convener and collaborator, igniting change that makes Iowa communities stronger, more inclusive places for all people. The foundation is leading the way in four key community initiative areas in Black Hawk County, including addressing the child care crisis, enhancing the arts, building nonprofit capacity and improving workforce readiness. CFNEIA leadership is also at the table adding a voice and funding to address mental health, create greater community diversity and inclusion, and strengthen our local economy.
Community foundations represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. Every state in the United States is home to at least one community foundation — large and small, urban and rural — working to advance solutions on a wide range of social issues. CFNEIA is the host foundation to 23 affiliate foundations. These volunteer-driven affiliates support local projects and programs helping communities continue to flourish and grow. Iowa is unique in that it has two legislated programs, implemented through local community foundations, focused on increasing philanthropic activity to enhance the quality of life for Iowans.
This year marks the 15-year anniversary of the County Endowment Fund program, which provides funds from the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue for philanthropic use by qualified foundations and affiliates associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license. CFNEIA oversees the distribution of this program for 17 county community foundations utilizing local volunteer committees. In FY20, recipients received approximately $135,000 each, with 75 percent (approximately $101,000) to be granted directly to local charitable causes in their communities, with the remaining 25 percent (approximately $34,000) added to each county’s unrestricted endowment fund to provide a permanent source of funding for future projects and programs.
The Endow Iowa State Tax Credit program provides a 25% state tax credit on gifts to endowed funds at an accredited community foundation. Since the program was launched in 2004, it has helped leverage $287 million in endowed gifts to support Iowa communities and charitable causes. Each year, $6 million in credits are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to generous Iowans who participate in the program.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is “here for good,” making impacts to create a better quality of life for Iowans today and for generations to come. Addressing critical needs can seem like a daunting task, but it’s one that we can all share. During Community Foundation Week, I hope you’ll join us in recognizing our collective impact and the difference we make together and consider joining forces with your local community foundation.
To learn more about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and find your local affiliate community foundation, visit www.cfneia.org or call (319) 287-9106.
