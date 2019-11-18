Not to diminish the experience of “going to Washington” to fight for something you believe in and teaching children about democracy, (Nov. 12 column, Children deserve clean air) but there is important progress all around you right in Iowa that is delivering on the promise of a cleaner environment and more protected climate; that too is a teachable moment.
The U.S. is not falling behind in developing advanced technology when it comes to diesel or anything else. When I visited John Deere’s Engine Works facility in Waterloo last March, it was clear continuing to develop and improve diesel technology (an internal combustion engine) was vitally important as is exploring the use of alternative fuels and forms of energy like electricity for future products like compact construction equipment, where alternatives to diesel may be viable. For larger and more mainstream equipment, diesel is likely to be the technology of choice for quite a while.
That’s significant because more than 22,000 clean diesel engines were produced in Iowa in 2018, supporting more than 4,000 jobs, ranking Iowa ninth overall for diesel engine manufacturing in the U.S. Nearly 16 percent of all US agricultural implements and nearly 13 percent of all construction machinery are made in Iowa, where 19 ag and construction equipment manufacturers have operations; John Deere, Case Construction equipment, Caterpillar and AGCO to name a few.
Beyond the jobs and economic impact story, this is a climate and clean air story. Every time a farmer or contractor buys a new machine and gets rid of an old one the air gets cleaner, because this generation of advanced diesel engines made in Iowa are developed, engineered and manufactured to achieve near zero emissions. They are so clean it would take about 25 of today’s model to equal the emissions of a single tractor made in the early 1990s. Not only are they near-zero emissions, they are more fuel efficient as well. That translates into lower energy consumption and fewer greenhouse gases.
And like all other diesel engines, these tractors and machines made in Iowa can utilize low-carbon renewable biodiesel fuels like those from industry-leader Renewable Energy Group in Ames; there are 11 biodiesel production facilities in Iowa that produced 445 million gallons of biodiesel fuel. If anything, Iowa is leading in advanced cleaner fuels and technology.
As for fuel savings and lower GHG emissions from our vehicles, diesel engine options are now available in full-size pick-up trucks from the “Big Three” manufacturers — like the Chevy Silverado 1500 or the Ram Ecodiesel. If all full-sized pickups sold were diesel instead of gasoline, we could save 500 million gallons of fuel per year. That works out to switching 15% of all cars on the road today to an EV. (In case you are wondering, there are about 1 million EV cars on the road within a population of over 270 million vehicles).
Internal combustion engines deliver everything for us today, and chances are good they will well into the future. Diesel engines can run on diesel fuel or 100 percent renewable biodiesel fuels and blends in between. Why on earth would we ban or take flexible options like that off the table? Let the farmer, the contractor and the builder decide which fuels and technologies make the most sense for them.
There are great things being done all around by real people, in real companies giving us real progress tackling climate change and improving air quality. We shouldn’t take our eyes off the present while gazing into the future. Incremental progress in reducing emissions and using energy more wisely across wide swaths of the economy by existing technology like diesel is just as important as future prospects for the clean energy future.
In my view, that’s an equally important lesson, and for Iowans, a home-grown one at that.
Big Ag’s use of chemicals and the animal waste from large confinement operations are destroying our lakes, rivers, and aquifer. The good news is that as you lay dying from cancer caused by toxic runoff, when you finally gasp your last breath... the air might be fit to breath.
