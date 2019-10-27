One thing I have been awaiting is for one of the presidential candidates, I don’t care which one, to outline a plan for reversing the Supreme Court’s 2010 blow to democracy caused by their outlandish decision in the case of Citizens United. One of the most intelligent persons commenting on the damage to our country is Robert Reich, whom I have kept an eye on since he was secretary of labor.
Reich recently wrote, “Americans have little influence on public policy, which is why Trump’s tax cut did little for them.” That’s the conclusion of Professors Martin Gilans and Benjamin Page of Northwestern, who analyzed 1,799 policy issues before Congress and found no impact on public policy. Instead, American lawmakers respond to the demands of wealthy individuals and big corporations — those with the deepest pockets to bankroll campaigns.” They went on to say that instead of trying to change China, we should lessen the dominance of American corporations over public policy. I agree, and I believe the only way is for politicians to stop corporations’ financial power over Congress.
Trump supporters seize on his mantra that more people are working under his policies than ever before. Here’s a little-known fact. Slightly more than 35 percent of the largest U.S. corporations are foreign owned. Since 2010, the real value of wages and salaries has declined 2.5 percent. Yet our politicians take corporate money for campaign expenses, 35 percent of which is foreigners buying a favorable climate to hold down the incomes of the middle class workers. Are there any politicians who dare to run on a personal platform of eliminating bribes and favors?
In the Week magazine of Aug. 23 is an alarming article on the “Graying of America.” If only half of this article is correct, our younger generations are in for a life of hell. The article states that by 2030, our country’s dependence ratio of nonworking citizens who rely on those employed will exceed 70 percent, causing Social Security to exhaust its resources by 2035 unless Congress increases the tax or cuts benefits. By then, most employers will have eliminated pensions if the current rate is maintained. For every 10 percent jump in the population over 60 years of age, economic growth will fall 5.5 percent. That helps explain our anemic 2.3 percent growth being experienced presently. Health care? Decide what you want and select your politicians carefully. There is another phenomenon that will occur.
Company hierarchies will start taking quick profits by selling out to foreigners, probably Chinese. If we maintain our corporate stranglehold on Congress, here comes additional foreign domination over our wages and salaries.
By 2030 I’ll be dead and gone so I won’t have to witness mankind’s greatest experiment, our form of democracy, die and workers getting only slave wages. Don’t think that corporate greed will disappear. By then, the corporate stranglehold on our government will make a sham of democracy and slaves of most of our citizens. The corporate congresses will have disenfranchised the common worker-citizen and will have corporate boards controlling large parts of our country and its resources.
What can a common wage-earner do? At political rallies, demand candidates get rid of Citizens United by constitutional revision of the 14th Amendment or by launching a 28th Amendment defining a voter as being a human citizen born of a man and woman. Corporations are only paper creations and cannot contribute to political affairs in any way or form. Violations of this edict are a crime punishable by judicial actions.
Start acting now, folks! May I suggest rehabilitation of our feeble union structures?
