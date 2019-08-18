Recently, a citizen before the Cedar Falls City Council questioned the advisability of having so many real estate agents, developers and architects on the Planning & Zoning Commission, noting the possibility of conflicts of interest could be a problem.
Planning & Zoning is a powerful commission, relied upon by the City Council to adjudicate building proposals for compliance with the city code before they come to the council for passage. Indeed, unless there is some controversy over a proposal, the council may not review a plan at all, but instead may pass it with other noncontroversial measures in a single vote. A developer who is treated favorably by the Planning & Zoning Commission is fortunate indeed, potentially saving millions of dollars in construction costs if he can avoid some requirements of code, such as parking requirements, which are a significant cost component of most large commercial projects.
The comment by the concerned citizen brought no response from the mayor or City Council. He was ignored. But is the concern justified? Conflicts of interest can lead city governments to inappropriate decisions favoring private interests over those of the public. They are a powerful potential source of real corruption in government boards and commissions.
In the case of a recent multi-million dollar construction proposal presented to the Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, a leading commission member who advocated and voted for the plan appears in public records to have a history of nearly $68 million worth of business transactions in two businesses co-owned with the petitioning developer. Fourteen-million-dollars of assets or transactions were co-owned near the time of the presentation. And the commission member or his company was the listing agent for approximately $3 million worth of real estate and leases for the developer.
The member never admitted during commission deliberations that he was in business with the developer, and listed no potential conflicts on the application to become a Planning & Zoning Commission member. During commission deliberations the member was given multiple opportunities to dispute the allegations, but never did so.
So how is it possible that the commission member could be in business with one of the area’s largest developers and not indicate it on the screening application? How can he be judged as a candidate for the commission, or discovered to have conflicts of interest if he does not list these business dealings?
The developer certainly has no fault in this. And the commission member has committed no legal breech. But what about the city? Whose responsibility is it to protect the citizens of Cedar Falls from such activity? When the protest over this gentleman’s participation occurred, the city attorney advised the commission member that nothing was wrong with his advocacy or voting, which effectively indemnified his behavior.
The citizens of Cedar Falls should take note of this issue, as it is a possible factor or explanation for the series of controversial decisions coming from the Cedar Falls city administration, that have appeared to favor developers over the common good. Defining a conflict of interest so narrowly that one must have direct participation in a petition before the city to be considered to have a conflict of interest could in effect condone malfeasance by redefining it. The position of the city suggesting they have no influence over this type of behavior is absurd. And blanketing members of boards and commissions with a promise to defend such conflicts of interest if the members own judgment and conscience allows it is abrogating city responsibility for oversight.
Prior city administrations have held members of its boards and commissions to a higher standard. Individuals were expected to avoid even the appearance of conflict. And that standard would surely have prevented the circumstances outlined above.
So the city appears to have two choices. Defend the events above, or re-evaluate the current approach. Reasonable people may disagree on which choice should be taken, but clearly the direction the administration takes will reflect what kind of government we will have. And whether the city will err on the side of protecting its citizens, or not.
