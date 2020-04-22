COLUMN: Anti-liberty examples coming through in virus

Conried realizes the Twonky prevents his exercising personal choices of which it disapproves. In its future time, citizens are mere passive onlookers to life’s parade, not independent agents able to chart courses that befit their particular ambitions.

When the professor seeks temporary respite in drunkenness, the Twonky zaps him back into sobriety.

“I’m sober,” Conried’s professor declares. “Cold sober. So that’s forbidden too, huh? A man can’t even escape into that in your time, can he? What is it in your time — ‘Yes sir, no sir. Thank you for my chains, sir? Well, go back to your time! I don’t want you, and I don’t need you! What good are you, anyway? Security? Sure, I want security. But not at your price! I may be wrong, but it’s my kind of wrong. It’s my God-given right to be wrong!”