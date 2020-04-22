COLUMN: Anti-liberty examples coming through in virus

Trends sometimes raise issues of principle addressed by science fiction. Such a trend is pressure for clampdown on American freedoms (asserted with a “for your own good” rationale) during this coronavirus season.
And 1952 film “The Twonky” was such instructive fantasy. The film starred Hans Conried as a professor bedeviled by a manipulative force that operated from a new television. It regulated Conried’s life for what it thought his best interests.
As another character theorized, the futuristic Twonky had fallen backward through a time hole into the movie’s present. In its future time, Twonkies run every household and regulate behaviors and thoughts per disposition of a Super State.
When Conried begins writing a lecture – “Individualism is the basis of all great art” — the Twonky manipulates him into crossing out the line. It zaps the professor’s forehead and clears his mind of unapproved thoughts.
The alien future force similarly frustrates a partial follow-up attempt “Freedom of self-expression is the pri —.” And it zaps out of his hand selected volumes John Stuart Mill’s Liberty and a Lincoln biography, lest the professor consult their reasoning.
But it does allow him to read a book titled “Pleasure Through the Ages.” Bread and circuses.
Conried realizes the Twonky prevents his exercising personal choices of which it disapproves. In its future time, citizens are mere passive onlookers to life’s parade, not independent agents able to chart courses that befit their particular ambitions.
When the professor seeks temporary respite in drunkenness, the Twonky zaps him back into sobriety.
“I’m sober,” Conried’s professor declares. “Cold sober. So that’s forbidden too, huh? A man can’t even escape into that in your time, can he? What is it in your time — ‘Yes sir, no sir. Thank you for my chains, sir? Well, go back to your time! I don’t want you, and I don’t need you! What good are you, anyway? Security? Sure, I want security. But not at your price! I may be wrong, but it’s my kind of wrong. It’s my God-given right to be wrong!”
Our Constitution guarantees rights and liberties. But in this coronavirus moment, numerous governmental ‘for public interest’ anti-liberty examples present themselves: Authorities fined Mississippians who stayed in cars at parking-lot church services; numerous state governors imposed draconian stay-at-home orders that violated Constitutional rights to free speech and association; elected Democrat officials like Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Black Hawk County supervisors pursued economic harms to local businesses and working men and women’s paychecks; Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne have endorsed statewide stay-at-home regulation. Big tech barons have proposed computerized surveillance of citizens; and some commentators advanced the notion that Americans be required to carry papers for official street inspection.
In various municipalities, citizens were encouraged to act as totalitarian-state snitches and report others who’d flouted purported safety guidelines.
It’s an old truth, but one of evergreen relevance: Individuals should choose protections voluntarily, not have bondage imposed on them at the point of governmental gun. Who runs your life is the whole point.
Only vigilance and determination can prevent Twonky-type Nanny-State restriction of men’s freedoms from becoming accepted norm.
Waterloo resident DC Larson is an author, blogger, and freelance essayist.
