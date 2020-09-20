COLUMN: An open letter to fellow good citizen Trump supporters

(2) Trump’s behavior is not only irritating, it’s dangerous. He lies nonstop to benefit himself and his political fortunes. Arguably, had he presented what he knew about the coronavirus in January, the country could have enlisted federal resources from the beginning for a coordinated effort. Instead we have a patchwork of state efforts that has descended into chaos, leading to many more deaths with little end in sight.

(3) Trump cannot be trusted, as our allies have discovered, and as his former close associates (and niece) have asserted and detailed in books. He is “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.” Do remember he was impeached for violating constitutional norms in an effort to enlist a foreign power to help his re-election? We should not take this impeachment lightly; it rests on evidence that has not been refuted.

(4) You believe some of his policies have been good for you. You may be referring to his tax cut, which benefited the wealthy, but I’m at a loss to name ongoing policies that have benefited the citizenry. He has ignored infrastructure needs, he has wasted time promoting a wall that will never get built, he has appointed people to positions solely because of their loyalty. Dozens have been indicted and convicted of crimes for their roles in his administration. This is a shameless abuse of power that must not continue.