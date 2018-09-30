For nearly 40 years I have preached, “Jesus Christ, and him crucified.” I have preached, “you must be born again.” I have preached repentance and a changed life. I have preached that the Holy Bible, the word of God, can be your guide in all matters.
I state these things first to support my claim I am an evangelical preacher. I could add more, but I think this should be sufficient.
It is because of these things that I cannot support Donald J. Trump. I have read and seen some things that show many who call themselves evangelical do so in a way that I would describe as near blasphemy.
They apparently do so from some vague idea that he will have a political solution for perceived moral problems. I hate to disillusion you: Legal experts say it will not happen.
They also have the mistaken idea that only a Republican could possibly be a true Christian and so would vote for the Republican candidate if it was someone’s pet dog. (I believe that actually happened a time or two, and, in 1938, a Republican mule was elected to the Washington Senate.)
My opposition to Mr. Trump is much deeper than politics. Even if I thought he was doing everything, politically, that I agreed with, I would oppose him. I oppose him because I believe he is doing more damage to the Kingdom of God than an hundred atheists could do.
What evidence is there of his sinful nature and actions? Almost beyond count. What evidence of is there of repentance? Almost none. What evidence is there that he knows Christ, God, the Bible? Almost none. When people of faith support someone who appears to have few morals and fewer ethics, the cause of Christ suffers.
I agree with the Constitution where it says there should be no religious test for office. So let us move to a secular examination.
During the Reagan era there was a best-selling book about character. This developed into a wonderful movement called “Character Counts.” It was used in Sunday schools and public schools. I bought the children’s videos for my own sons (I still have them.)
Here is a brief description of the Six Pillars of Character from that movement and organization (charactercounts.org) are: Trustworthiness (don’t deceive, cheat or steal); Respect (treat others with respect; follow the Golden Rule); Responsibility (use self-control; think be for you act); Fairness (be open-minded and listen to others; don’t blame others carelessly); Caring (be kind; forgive others); and Citizenship (obey laws and rules; respect authority). I ask you to look those up in their fuller explanation, and then tell me which, if any, Mr. Trump shows.
A short time ago, an interesting comic appeared in the paper: Blondie and Dagwood are at a restaurant. The man at the next table is swearing loudly. Dagwood speaks to him and the man apologizes for being so loud. Dagwood returns to his table, and the other man’s son (who looks about 10) remarks, “Who the @#$%! does he think he is?” The father looked as shocked as Dagwood and Blondie. I’m not sure it would be possible to draw him also looking ashamed for the bad example he had set for his son.
What are our children learning from their president? And shouldn’t our president represent the best of what the United States professes to be?
If you wish to argue for the political gains you think you have from supporting Mr. Trump no matter what, let me close with this:
Mark 8:36 — “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.