COLUMN: Amid pandemic, leadership lacking

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Warren Buffet once said only when the tide goes out do you learn who has been swimming naked. Thirteen COVID-19 crisis response facts reveal the tide is out and our government has been caught with its pants down.

First, on or near Jan. 3, Donald Trump and the Center for Disease Control and Congress’s Intelligence Committee knew of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Finally, 73 days later, on March 16 Trump admitted the virus was “very bad” and declared a national emergency.

The Obama presidential transition team tried to prepare the newly elected president and his cabinet one week prior to the 2017 inauguration with a crisis role-playing exercise. Trump’s team was to follow the National Security Council’s playbook during a pandemic simulation; they failed the training. Sadly, a Trump-appointed NSC official admitted they dismissed the value of the 69-page playbook (Politico, March 25). Tell that to thousands of American families who’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19.