COLUMN: Americans are politically exhausted

If you are a straight-ticket voter and only vote for all Democrats or all Republicans on the ballot, please refrain from reading this column and go directly to the comics page. Today’s thoughts are intended for the split-ballot voters.

Are you frustrated with today’s political tribalism? Are you tired of political name bashing and mud-slinging? Are you tired of the braggadocio and grandstanding attitude of some politician’s self-anointed superiority?

Do you find yourself part of the 98% of Americans who purposely do not watch Fox News, MSNCB or CNN because it’s obvious all three networks are skewing news to a specific 1% political niche wing and their stories are definitely not fair or balanced?

If this is you, welcome to what the nonpartisan and nonprofit More in Common organization has identified as the Exhausted Majority that makes up 67% of Americans. Voters are not divided just into Ds and Rs. In reality, our political leanings are housed in seven distinct segments.