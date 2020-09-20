COLUMN: American democracy in hot water

3. Sixty-nine percent of Americans say our economic situation is bad (Pew Research). Who represents the 31% of Americans who think our economy is good?

4. During Trump’s presidency the Economist Intelligence Democracy Index has downgraded America to a “flawed democracy,” citing erosion of public trust in government and elected officials.

5. Trump has not rebuked Russia for its interference in the 2016 or 2020 elections despite evidence from 17 different federal intelligence agencies (AP News).

6. Trump has, unabashedly, downgraded communities with preponderance of color and mocked people along the lines of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability and military service personnel who died protecting America, whom he called “suckers,” “losers,” “warmongers” and “pus——”. (Fox News).

7. ProtectDemocracy.org reports an autocratic approach to government dominates Trump’s White House and has dismantled our system of checks and balances by attacking the judiciary, withholding information from Congress, humiliating whistleblowers, firing Cabinet members who question his actions and punishing states that opposed his policies.