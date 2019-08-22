On July 29, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency withdrew its protection of the watershed flowing into Alaska’s Bristol Bay. This EPA action opens the door to the development of a huge open pit gold and copper mine in that area. The mining operation would threaten the habitat critical to the life cycle of the sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay, which is the home of the world’s largest wild salmon fishery. It provides half of the world’s sockeye salmon production and supports 14,000 jobs.
The proposed mine location lies between Katmai National Park and Lake Clark National Park. Katmai National Park is the home of Brooks Falls. Many of the iconic photos we see of Alaska brown bears catching salmon as they jump over the falls and rapids were taken at Brooks Falls. The opportunity to see these bears in action attracts tourists from all over the world. Possibly Alaska’s most famous Iowa connection is found in Lake Clark National Park. In 1967, Richard Proenneke, who grew up near Donnellson (Primrose to be more exact), moved to the shore of Upper Twin Lake in what is now the park. He built a cabin there and essentially lived alone in the wilderness for the next 30 years. He kept extensive journals and carefully filmed many of his activities with a movie camera. His films which include the fascinating process of building his cabin completely with hand tools were developed into a documentary series by the Public Broadcasting System. His cabin and homestead are maintained by the National Park Service and are one of the most unique attractions in the park system. (The Richard Proenneke Museum at the Donnellson Public Library is a great introduction to Proenneke and his adventures in the Alaska wilderness.)
The potential threats to the wild salmon fishery and key attractions which provide the foundation for Alaska’s very important tourism industry raise strong concerns about the environmental impact of the proposed Pebble Mine. The specific plans for this mine and the steps which will be taken to protect the environment, particularly the salmon spawning sites, must be subject to detailed and public review. A key concern must be the capability of the mine operator. The parent company involved is a Canadian corporation named Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. It is not a strongly capitalized company; as of June 30 it had net equity capital of about $101 million (U.S.) and its stock currently trades on the New York Stock Exchange for about 73 cents per share. It is what is commonly referred to as a “penny stock.” There has to be serious questions about the company’s ability to remediate environmental damage, particularly if they fail to achieve their projected levels of gold and copper production.
Supporters of the Pebble Mine project point to the economic impact of the jobs it would create. It is estimated the project would employ about 2,000 people during initial construction and about 1,000 during the mine’s remaining 20-year life (while placing the 14,000 jobs in the salmon fishery at risk). Most of the skills required for open pit mining could also be employed to improve infrastructure. Alaska is at the epicenter of the impact of climate change and faces enormous infrastructure challenges. Perhaps when the long promised national infrastructure investment policy goes into effect those 2,000 men and women can be put to work on more constructive projects.
