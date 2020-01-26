COLUMN: A year for smaller government and smarter solutions

Iowa is in an exciting place as we start a new decade of the 21st century. Iowa’s economy is strong, and our state budget has an estimated $470 million budget surplus. This does not mean we do not have policy problems, but we can ensure all Iowans will have a bright economic future by creating a pro-growth tax code and a more friendly business climate.

Creating a pro-growth tax code is fundamental for not only allowing all Iowans to keep more of their hard-earned dollars, but also making our state more competitive. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican Legislature have been working on creating a more pro-growth tax code for Iowa. In 2018 the Legislature passed the first major comprehensive tax reform law in a decade. This was in response to Iowa’s high tax rates. The law lowered Iowa’s top income tax rate to 8.53 percent in 2019 and the top corporate tax rate will be lowered from 12 percent (highest in the nation) to 9.8 percent in 2021. In addition, the top income tax rate will be lowered to 6.5 percent in 2023, but only if specific revenue trigger requirements are met.

