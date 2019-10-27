Under the public safety model the following actions have happened:
1. The elimination of hiring any more professional firefighters.
2. The elimination of any fire physical agility test for public safety officers to become “firefighters.”
3. The city created new public safety supervisor positions that required no professional firefighting experience to be promoted in rank above a fire battalion chief.
4. Only police officers have been promoted; no professional firefighters or fire officers have been promoted under public safety.
5. All fire helmet cameras were removed from the firefighters so no video evidence of incidents would exist, yet police still wear body cameras.
6. The city eliminated the position of the fire training officer.
7. The city added a new full-time public relations position.
8. Public safety budget skyrocketed 24.8% since 2016.
9. The minimum daily firefighter staffing has dropped from seven professional firefighters to a current six personnel who can all be PSOs.
10. Cedar Falls purchased three $8,000 compressed air foam systems for police cruisers. The city filmed an infomercial of the CAF and makes false claims that the CAF is equivalent to 300 gallons of water. UL certification proves the CAF is only the equivalent of 25 gallons of water. A simple $165 hand-held extinguisher has higher UL certification and more versatility than the CAF.
PSOs deployed the CAF at a mobile home fire improperly, which amplified the fire inside the trailer. City officials made false claims the CAF helped knock down the fire. After first claiming the video of this fire had been destroyed it is eventually is turned over and shows at 47 seconds into the video the fire much larger than before the CAF was deployed. The video shows the PSO who deployed the CAF stating, “I shot my CAF on the front and it didn’t do anything.” Only days after the fire, nine fire officers sent a memo to city officials telling how the CAF was “ineffective” as city officials bragged about its actions at the fire and minimized the actions of the professional firefighters who searched the burning trailer and rescued a mother and two children. The city continued for the next 2 1/2 years to make videos, publish articles, and make false claims at City Council meetings about the CAF’s capabilities and how the CAF was influential in the success at the trailer fire, while the truth is exactly the opposite.
11. 14 professional firefighters have resigned or retired due to safety concerns that are dismissed by city officials.
12. The city removed a fire battalion chief with 21 years of experience from shift and reassigned him to performing rental inspections. This created a way to install a public safety supervisor in charge of one of the three fire shifts.
13. The city claims a public safety model with 70 total staff will provide a 10-person fire response, yet the 2019 budget shows a full-time equivalent of 86.9 personnel, not 70. Still the 5-6 personnel that come with the fire trucks continue to be the only individuals truly ready to perform fire activities at emergencies during the first critical minutes.
14. ISO reported the city’s fire rating may be lowered to a “4” from the previous “3” rating. The city sent ISO updates with claims and new policies that the firefighters do not believe are accurate or being followed. Cedar Falls retained a “3” rating, which still places it in near the bottom for cities in Iowa with populations of more than 40,000, yet city officials continue to tout it as an accomplishment. Waterloo remains a higher “2” rating as it retains its traditional separate police and fire model.
None of the above actions make you “safer.” Being a professional firefighter requires a specialization of skills and knowledge, as does being a police officer. These two careers share very few of the same skills and abilities. Combining the police and fire professions yields a responder that is at best mediocre. That is why over 99% of all communities the size of Cedar Falls and larger have separate police and fire, not public safety.
