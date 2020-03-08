COLUMN: A broader sales tax isn’t necessarily regressive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The impact of sales taxes is hard to measure because they are difficult to track in comparison to other taxes. Individuals file income taxes each year and property owners receive a direct bill, both of which explain how much tax they paid. However, sales taxes are paid by individuals and collected by businesses who then remit the tax to the state. It is probably fair to say that not too many people keep track of the amount of sales tax they pay each year.

A high number of sales tax exemptions can cause the sales tax to be more regressive. Iowa exempts many services from the sales tax, and many of these are consumed by wealthier households. Exemptions force the sales tax rate to be higher. It is possible to lessen the regressive nature of the sales tax by broadening the tax base.

Broadening the sales tax base would result in making the sales tax fairer and more neutral. Several of the exemptions are on specialty services — such as accounting and marina boat-docking — which are often utilized more by people with higher incomes. Many assume broadening the sales tax will make Iowa’s sales tax more regressive, but it can make the tax more progressive. Base broadening would ensure a more equal playing field in terms of who is paying sales taxes.