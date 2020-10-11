COLUMN: 2020 Election: Year of the female voter

American University professor Jane Hall concurs with Seddiq and notes, “We are seeing a very striking acceleration of what has been a trend for some time, which is a gender gap between women voting for Democrats and men voting more for the Republican Party.”

The nonpartisan Brookings Institution claims the gender alignment of American politics has “been fueled by the misogynistic behavior of Donald Trump and other leaders of his party who can’t seem to resist attacking powerful, successful Democratic women, and more generally, hindering the full equality of women. It is spreading in almost every state and locality in America as women voters take charge of the country’s future.”

Jennifer Rubin, columnist for The Washington Post, concludes in her Sept. 14 op-ed, “If Biden does win, a good deal of the credit will go to women voters.” She contends Donald Trump’s race-baiting and condescension toward women, threats to undo the Affordable Care Act and lying to the public about COVID-19 resulting in 210,749 deaths (44,101 new cases and 924 deaths per day) are not welcomed by women.