The city of Cedar Falls asked to respond to the essay by Scott Dix Oct. 20.
The city of Cedar Falls places the safety of its residents above all else. We are proud of the people in our community and the partnerships we have formed to help our city grow.
Formed in 2015, the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department is a collaborative effort that has helped increase the amount of firefighters responding to fires and the amount of police on patrol. The city will always have a dedicated police division and a dedicated fire division. Public safety officers are cross-trained to perform both fire and police duties; however, they are assigned to either the police or fire division, which is their primary job. Similar to how firefighters are often cross-trained to be paramedics, the city believes that when police and fire personnel acquire additional skills it is an asset to the community and has proven to be beneficial on many emergency calls.
There will always be dedicated firefighters, working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at a minimum of two locations in the city. In the event of a fire emergency, they can additionally be supplemented by cross-trained public safety officers who can also respond immediately to the scene.
This has increased the number of firefighters by four to ten. Due to this, many recent incidents have had 12-14 responders instead of six to eight as in past years. Additionally, the Public Safety Model has increased the number of police on patrol by two per shift. Cedar Falls has a total of 77 full-time emergency responders.
The Cedar Falls Fire Division currently has 26 full-time, fully trained, and state-certified firefighters. The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has a full-time training coordinator, and fire training totaled 11,000 hours in 2018. We do not believe volunteer firefighter experience should be dismissed, and we want to share our appreciation of volunteer firefighters and the work they do across the nation.
All members of the police and fire divisions have been offered the opportunity to become a public safety officer. This includes traditional firefighters and police officers. To be promoted to a public safety captain, the individual must first acquire the training and certifications to become a public safety officer themselves.
Several years ago, the city also added three compressed air foam (CAF) fire suppression systems to three squad cars that allow the trained public safety officers to often apply fire suppression before the fire trucks arrive. On many occasions, they have extinguished the fires completely before fire trucks arrive.
This is particularly effective in attacking incidents such as grass or car fires to prevent them from spreading. The CAF system is used by the military nationwide at any facility that has aircraft.
Visit bit.ly/CFCAF1 to view how the system works.
The police union meets regularly with the Public Safety administration in order to continually make improvements in our operation. The city has made many attempts in recent years to meet with the fire union to discuss the model and look for ways to improve the department as a whole. The fire union has refused to meet with the city. At cost to the taxpayers, the fire union has filed grievances or complaints with OSHA, Iowa Public information Board, Civil Service, ISO, PERB. The city has not been found to have violated any law, rule or regulation in any of these incidents.
The Public Safety Model has provided more firefighters and police officers at a lower cost to the city than the traditional model. With an ISO rating of 3, the Cedar Falls Fire Division continues to be in the top 3.5% of all fire departments in Iowa.
We want to thank all of our team for the work they do to protect our city.
If you would like more information about the Public Safety Model, please contact Public Safety Services at (319) 273-8612 or visit www.cedarfalls.com to view the public safety video on the homepage.
