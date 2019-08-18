We asked the city to respond to the essay by Brian Sires. Here is the city’s response.
The city of Cedar Falls wishes to extend its gratitude to its citizens who spend countless hours serving on city-authorized boards and commissions. The city would be unable to fulfill all of the functions that its residents justifiably expect without these volunteers. They receive no pay. Instead they serve out of a sense of community and a desire to help the city move forward.
With regard to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, new commissioners are provided with an orientation on a number of subjects including, specifically, conflict of interest. In addition, the city provides commissioners with periodic training on several topics including the issue of conflict of interest. The conflict of interest training includes both city and state guidelines. Should questions arise, city staff, including the city attorney, are available for consultation.
Ultimately, however, it is the responsibility of individual commissioners to apply the training and heed the advice so conflicts of interest are disclosed and the commissioners refrain from deliberation and voting on matters with which the commissioners have a conflict of interest.
Any notion that real estate agents, developers and architects should not be allowed to serve on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission is misplaced. The expertise and experience of these individuals is valuable to inform the commission on matters before it. The Code of Ordinances of the city of Cedar Falls recognizes this by establishing qualifications for the office that include “knowledge” or “experience” in matters pertaining to the development of city planning and zoning.
Finally, there is no legal standard that disqualifies commissioners based upon an “appearance” of a conflict of interest. In order to be disqualifying, a conflict of interest must be
actual or potential.
Otherwise, as the Iowa Supreme Court has stated, local governments would be seriously handicapped if any conceivable interest, no matter how remote and speculative, would require the disqualification of a zoning official.
This is the position of the city of Cedar Falls and has been the position of the city Cedar Falls during previous administrations.
