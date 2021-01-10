CF mayor challenges predecessor's column

The statement “[Full time] mayor should be a decision of the voters, not the mayor alone” is inaccurate for two reasons: First, a mayor has no power to change laws. The mayor enforces the law, recommends changes to it, and can even veto City Council actions before they become law. But only the City Council has the power to change municipal laws; this separation of powers is a basic principle of American government. Second, the Iowa Code prohibits Cedar Falls voters from amending city ordinances via referendum. Only if we changed our form of government to “home rule charter” like Iowa City or Clinton could we hold this kind of referendum. Yes, Cedar Falls could hold a referendum to modify the city charter itself (which appears in City Code Section 2-3), but simply reducing mayor compensation and removing the word “full-time” from Section 2-184 and 2-186 wouldn’t touch the city charter. Even with the above changes, Cedar Falls would retain a “mayor-council” form of government; any claim to the contrary (or that this decision should be handled by referendum) has no basis in fact.