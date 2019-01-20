“Th’ abuse of greatness is when it disjoins remorse from power.” William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar
Tomorrow, we in this country will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first proposed in 1968, finally passed into law in 1983 and first celebrated in 1986. It took until 1999 for the day to be officially recognized in all 50 states.
Several states have instilled their own interpretation upon the holiday. Arizona and Idaho combine Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day to honor civil rights. OK, fine, embracing the same ideals, right?
Three other states have a little different spin on it: In Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi the day is also known as Robert E. Lee Day. An incongruous combination, but isn’t juxtaposition the very heart of democracy? Their celebratory banners must hang on the ground.
In 2019, however, the three aforementioned southern states with their combo-platter Martin Luther King Jr. Day/ Robert E. Lee Day have nothing on Iowa. This year, in Iowa, we, too, have additional reason to celebrate, or mourn, depending on one’s political persuasion. We, too, have a double-down “King Holiday!” And there’s plenty of drama surrounding it, unfolding at the national, and even international, level.
The other “King,” our “King,” is of course, Rep. Steve King of Kiron, representing the 4th District of Iowa in the U.S. Congress and serving his ninth term. After years of questionable statements and racist comments, he is being stripped of his political power, and perhaps his office, causing a “King” crisis.
But is this criticism of Iowa’s representative justified? Is it fair? And will we never get a chance at instigating our very own national, Monday-off holiday? Very unlikely on this round.
As it is almost always best to go directly to the source, let’s compare quotes from the two Kings: (all quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr. from his “I Have a Dream Speech, Aug. 28, 1963)
Martin Luther King, Jr.: “We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline.”
Rep. Steve King: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” (New York Times, Jan. 10, 2019) How indeed? And isn’t it always inspiring to hear a representative of the people advocate taking the high road?
Martin Luther King, Jr.: “I have a dream … where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Rep. Steve King: “I have a dream … where they will be judged by the size of their calves.” (kidding, not an actual quote) He is speaking of the “Dreamers,” and here’s the quote: “For every one who’s a valedictorian there’s another 100 out there … with calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.” (The Wire, July 23, 2013).
Do NFL trainers know about this? Forget “Deflategate” tactics, he’s uncovered the real key to a Super Bowl victory!
Martin Luther King, Jr. “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.”
Rep. Steve King: “What does this diversity bring that we don’t already have? Mexican food. Chinese food. Well, those things are fine, but what does it bring that we don’t have, that is worth the price?” (The Hill, Dec. 8, 2012). What? Everyone loves Mexican food — or margaritas anyway. And egg rolls. Really? How can you not like egg rolls?
You get the point. Of course, all this takes on an even more ludicrous cast if we scrutinize the executive branch where the practices of “Kingship” have definitely taken hold. Let us not lose faith, however.
What’s important to remember when we’re celebrating tomorrow is this: There are (despite evidence to the contrary) no royal kings in America. There are only citizens. And we, as Americans, have the right to say what we want to say and think what we wish to think. Every one of us.
But, we also have the right to hold each other accountable, the right to disagree and to protest.
“I think the king is but a man.” (William Shakespeare, Henry V)
As it seems unlikely Rep. Steve King will generate enough support for his own King Day, it’s a pretty sure bet this will be the only year Iowans will be able to celebrate this dual “King” holiday.
So, cheers, to a country forever marked by a great statesman, Martin Luther King Jr., and not forever marred, by a lesser one: Rep. Steve King.
