In the sales world, a promotion that is often run is “two for the price of one!” When it comes to local government in Cedar Falls, however, taxpayers are getting “one for the price of two!” Cedar Falls is one of few, if not the only, city in Iowa that still operates under a “strong mayor” form of government while also employing a city administrator. This means we have a full-time mayor making six figures and a full-time city administrator making more.

If that’s not top heavy enough, Cedar Falls also is rare in the fact that we have an additional layer of bureaucracy in our public safety department. While most cities operate just fine with a police chief and a fire chief, Cedar Falls also employees a full-time director of public safety also making six figures. It’s worth noting that currently, Cedar Falls also arguably still has two fire chiefs. Our current fire chief was hired to replace the former chief who is still receiving his full salary until early in 2024.

This summer, Councilman Daryl Kruse proposed that the seven members of the City Council were underpaid when compared with Iowa’s largest 15 cities. It’s worth noting Cedar Falls is number 14 on that list. He proposed a more-than-70% pay increase for members of the council. Kruse’s proposal passed the first reading by a vote of 5-2 before being amended by a more reasonable proposal by Councilwoman Kelly Dunn.

This raise for the council raised my eyebrows even higher. Kruse wants to compare us with other Iowa cities when it comes to his own paycheck, but he fails to acknowledge that almost all of those cities operate under a different form of government. In most cases, they have city managers and part-time mayors. The councils in many of these other cities are also smaller. For example, West Des Moines, Ankeny, and Urbandale all have five council members instead of seven. So why is it that our considerably smaller community needs a full-time city administrator, a full-time mayor, and seven council members who according to Kruse are devoting significant hours to running the city?

Very few in Cedar Falls would make the argument that our mayor is running the community. City Administrator Ron Gaines certainly has his critics, but he is widely seen as the man running the show at City Hall. He directly manages the various city departments and the day-to-day running of the city. In fact, citizens who email the mayor with a concern will likely get a response back with Gaines cc’d and asked to solve the problem.

Mayor Rob Green has proven to be a fantastic mayor when it comes to community outreach. He has championed many things during his tenure as mayor including a long list of public celebratory proclamations, working to strengthen relationships with other communities and even foreign countries. He recently spent several weeks on a sister cities trip to Kosovo representing Cedar Falls. Additionally, on July 6, he sent a letter to the Lost Island Theme Park stating, “As the Mayor of Cedar Falls, Iowa, I write to you today with a humble request to establish diplomatic relations between our two societies. It is with great excitement and a spirit of harmony that I reach out to the esteemed members of the High Council of Auk Modu, to forge a bond of friendship and cooperation between our peoples.” I applaud the mayor for his sometimes unconventional methods, but I believe that he has proven that the role of mayor in Cedar Falls is perfect as a part-time and more ceremonial position.

It’s time for Cedar Falls residents to decide if they want to stick with the “strong mayor” form of government of the past or join other Iowa cities in moving to a “city manager” form of government. I would argue that for the most part, we already have a city manager. Let’s just formalize it.