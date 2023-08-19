I appreciated Josh Wilson’s recent editorial on the ongoing debate about the Cedar Falls part-time mayor proposal. While I share many of the sentiments from the article, I respectfully disagree on a few points. According to the Iowa Code, a mayor’s role goes beyond ceremonial duties, involving significant behind-the-scenes work. I prioritize substance over headlines, and typically apply my influence and energies at times when cameras aren’t present in order to enact the changes I want.

Comparatively, 18 out of Iowa’s 20 other largest cities don’t offer full-time benefits to mayors. Only Waterloo and Council Bluffs have full-time mayors directly engaged in day-to-day operations since they don’t employ city managers. Most cities have city clerks or city managers overseeing daily affairs. Cedar Falls, unique in Iowa, has had both a full-time mayor and administrator since 2015, and deferred the decision to shift to part-time mayor. It is time the City Council makes the change.

Why would the council decide and not the public through a referendum? Iowa law strictly limits the use of public referendums to just a few topics, including city charter changes. A shift to part-time mayor is not eligible for public referendum, because “full time” isn’t specified in our City Charter (Sec. 2-3 of our City Code).

The concern of a part-time mayor’s availability is addressed in Iowa Code 55, which ensures that elected officials can take leave from regular employment for their elected duties. Major crises, like the Maquoketa Caves incident and the 2020 derecho, are rare cases where the mayor needs to be immediately available. Otherwise, meetings and calls can be planned in advance. Representation at events can be handled by council members or delegated to city staff if needed.

The mayor’s important economic development and public outreach responsibilities are now supported by a full-time economic development coordinator and communications specialist. A full-time mayor is no longer essential for these tasks. Part-time mayors can effectively manage council meetings, lead the city through emergencies, and supervise the city manager. While acknowledging the past contributions of full-time mayors, the evolving nature of our city and government suggests a shift to part-time. A part-time model would attract diverse candidates and acknowledge the administrator’s role.

In tandem with the part-time discussion, I also recommend Cedar Falls increase the mayor’s term from two years to four years, matching the vast majority of Iowa’s 20 largest cities. The current term length limits a mayor’s ability to enact substantial change. A considerable portion of the first two-year term should be dedicated to learning the job and building relationships and trust with stakeholders, especially city staff. Substantial, lasting change simply isn’t realistic within a two-year time frame. Someone who attempts this risks becoming the proverbial bull in a china shop, causing wreckage rather than positive results.

Practically speaking, the two-year term is an anachronism. Cedar Falls hasn’t had a one-term mayor since Mayor Corbin in 1952-53. For the past 70 years, voters have provided the incumbent mayor a second term. Consider that nearly all other government executives, including governors and presidents, have four-year terms, allowing for a more productive and stable tenure. Coupled with change to “part time,” a four-year mayoral term would make service more attractive for existing professionals, who could then be assured of having ample time to learn and carry out the part-time job and at least three years of service before facing a re-election campaign. At the four-year point, the public would have enough insight to fairly decide if the incumbent mayor should be kept or replaced.

I urge the next council and mayor to consider these measures, including a 2025 public referendum for the four-year term, for implementation in January 2028. This would put the four-year term mayor candidates on the ballot in November 2027 (in the same cycle as three council seats) so that no more than four city elected officials would be on the ballot at once.

The mayor plays a critical and irreplaceable function in city government under Iowa law and our City Code. These duties can still be completely fulfilled without the added expense of full-time salary and benefits, as they are elsewhere in Iowa.