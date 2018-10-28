We are submitting this hoping to clarify repeated misrepresentations of the Public Safety Officer model in the city of Cedar Falls. Our goal is to offer an accurate representation of the program, and more importantly highlight the qualifications of those city employees who are stepping up to serve the city in this new capacity.
Starting in 2005, Cedar Falls instituted the paid-on-call program, which “cross trained” staff from various departments to support firefighters and police as needed. This model energized staff and generated a sense of teamwork among city staff across departments. Recognizing the benefits of such cross training programs, the City Council encouraged the Public Safety leadership to research other models similar to the POC across the country. As the research showed, a number of creative “hybrid” models are used throughout the country in staffing for police and fire departments. In particular Kalamazoo, Mich., provided an extremely positive example of the efficient and effective implementation of the PSO model. Upon hearing the efficiencies of the PSO model, in 2015 the City Council endorsed its implementation in Cedar Falls, with a supportive police union taking the lead in its willingness to participate in the program. The firefighters union also was offered the opportunity to participate but chose otherwise.
Throughout these years of transition, career firefighters have reluctantly accommodated the program. More recently, as the program has progressed and police officers have become trained and qualified to serve as PSOs, our firefighters union has become oppositional to the program. Inexplicably, and with what appears to be the encouragement of union leadership, firefighters appear to be attempting to obstruct the PSO program through the use of the grievance process and blatant disregard for their superiors’ requests. Career firefighters in Cedar Falls have a history of highly professional behavior, including providing training for new employees. We have the expectation that same level of professionalism continue through the implementation of this program.
Of the four PSOs recently moved to the Fire Division, all have multiple years of professional experience: three are former Marines who served in Iraq, two have multiple years as firefighters, all are college educated, dedicated public servants with multiple years of supervisory experience. These individuals have demonstrated maturity and professional commitment and are prepared to continue that commitment for the success of this program.
The individuals who have applied to the PS0 program are doing so out of commitment to the safety of our community, despite an ongoing barrage of negativity from firefighters and citizens who question their fitness to do the job. The implication that our community is not safe is unfair and appears to us to be one of several “scare tactics” being employed to sway public opinion. Not to mention the potential underlying negativity it fosters in our community and on fire scenes. It is plainly unacceptable.
Unfortunately, fires happen, and they will happen in Cedar Falls just as they happen in Waterloo, Urbandale and any other city across this country, no matter the number of firefighters on duty. We have been fortunate only six major structure fires have occurred in Cedar Falls in each of the last two years. Our state laws, inspection programs and safety alarm requirements all have played a role in some 60 percent fewer fires than occurred 40 years ago. Fires are devastating losses, but it is of our opinion the ultimate goal of our Public Safety Department is to ensure that lives are not lost if at all possible. With the PSO model, our response times are faster, and we have more people available to respond to any number of incidents that occur in our community. We don’t deny there will be changes to come in regards to the implementation of this program, and it is a massive change for our full-time firefighters. In that change is an opportunity for our firefighters to be an integral part of this program. We ask Cedar Falls firefighters to demonstrate their professional commitment to our community and embrace the opportunity to be leaders in the implementation of this program.
