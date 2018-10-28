While growing up, my parents would repeatedly remind the Corbin boys “you are not only judged by the company you keep but also by the words you speak. Choose both carefully.”
Most mature adults understand words, in and of themselves as well as when used together, are very important, can define who we are and how we’re perceived. Since the summer of 2015 I’ve noticed an Ivy League-educated man in his 70s utter words that are unprecedented for the highly responsible job he holds.
You decide if his words are disturbing or not: “He’s a dummy.” “He’s not a war hero. I like people that weren’t captured.” “She’s a dog.” “Bad hombres.” “The dumbest man on television.” “Blood coming out of her wherever.” “An extraordinarily low IQ person.” “Loser.” “I’d like to punch him in the face.” “Get that son-of-a-bitch off the field right now.” “Crazy.” “Why are we having all these people from (expletive deleted) countries coming here?” “Neurotic.” “He’s either very sick or very dumb.” “Crazed, crying lowlife.” “Dumb as a rock.” “Grab them by the (expletive deleted).” “Very dumb.” “Very insecure.” “Wild with hate.” “Moron.” “Stupid.” “The blacks.” “The gays.” “The Hispanics.” “The Muslims.” “I’d knock the (expletive deleted) out of her.” “Dummy.” “These aren’t people — these are animals.” “Not very bright.” “Sometimes, part of making a deal is denigrating your competition.” And, “Pick the 20 most vicious Washington reporters and just kill the sons of bitches.”
Medical experts are unanimous these words represent those of an adult bully.
And here I thought bullying was kids stuff used by immature children and teenagers who wanted to show off. Wrong. A recent study by the American Osteopathic Association revealed 31 percent of respondents have been bullied as adults and nearly half believed the bullying behavior has increased in the past year or two. Hmmm. I wonder why?
Whether improper words are used at work, in schools, on-the-street or at rallies, bullying, as defined by the American Psychological Association, is “aggressive behavior in which someone intentionally and repeatedly causes another person injury or discomfort.” The APA noted people who bully have a real or perceived power imbalance. And, adults who bully have a view of the world that is narrow, dark and have an inward sickness.
Question: If a person with power had an opportunity to speak to millions of people on a frequent basis and spoke about, for example, xenophobia (deep-rooted fears towards foreigners, including immigration), would xenophobia become more socially acceptable? The answer is yes; frequently repeated messages, even if they are wrong, stick. (National Bureau of Economic Research, 2017)
Research reveals dehumanizing others kick-starts a vicious cycle. It has been found an adult’s bullying rhetoric encourages people who already have prejudicial views to act on those views. (Nour Kteily, Northwestern University, 2017)
Both bullies and their victims suffer from suicidal thoughts more than three times as often as other people. A 2017 Brown University study concluded adults who engage in frequent bullying behaviors have a mental disorder, anxiety disorder and/or antisocial personality disorder. Depression, anxiety and attention deficit disorder also are common.
If you witness an adult bully, beware, and give him/her space as s/he is more dangerous than originally thought. And, don’t forget your words, just like mine, matter, and you are judged by the company you keep, even those people you praise and support.
