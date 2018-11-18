Thanksgiving is the holiday where most people extend gratitude to family members and close friends for making their life better. Thanksgiving 2018 should also be a time to reflect what we can do to revive Iowa Nice, which we’ve lost due to recent political rancor.
For decades religious leaders and philanthropists have encouraged people to share a portion of their “time, talent, and treasures” to make the world more enriched. Our gift of time is unique since we are the only ones who control its usage. Ponder what neighbor, hospital, school, library, nursing home or not-for-profit organization might enjoy receiving some of your time. One hour of volunteer time per week per individual could make a world of difference, leading to a more civil and inclusive society. Let’s each reach out while there’s still some sand in our hourglass.
Our talents vary. Most people have at least one of the following skill sets they could share with others: bookkeeping, cooking, cleaning, child care, engineering, marketing, carpentry, painting, public relations, writing, home maintenance or secretarial. How about sharing one of your talents with a church, synagogue, temple, mosque, homeless shelter, senior citizen’s center or your favorite not-for-profit organization? Talent-sharing will truly be cherished by those who aren’t as talented as you.
If you are reading this, you have a talent that can be shared: reading. Research is replete that proficiency in reading by the third grade is paramount to high school graduation, full-time employment and staying out of trouble as a teenager and adult. Consider calling an elementary school and ask if you could volunteer just one hour a week as a Reading Buddy with some first-, second- and third-graders to help them become proficient readers. What a long-term reward this would bring to your community and our society.
Finally, some people have more treasures than others. What you do with your material possessions may say more about your legacy than you realize. Iowa is the land of plenty, yet for one of every eight Iowans (12 percent), food insecurity is a reality. Food insecurity is defined as “limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe food.” In real numbers, this translates to 389,250 Iowans struggling, daily, with hunger; 139,850 of them are children.
To partially solve this problem, if every Courier reader and all 4,285 area business owners would graciously give just $10 to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, more than $500,000 would be generated. Northeast Iowa’s Food Bank, which serves 16 counties, can take every dollar contribution and help provide up to four meals. A $500,000 gift could create 2 million meals for those who — usually due to circumstances beyond their control — would highly value a nutritious meal.
Besides giving thanks to your loved ones at Thanksgiving and contemplating on what time, talent and treasures you can put into play to assist your neighbors, also reflect on the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “The purpose of life is not to be only happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”
Our time, talent and treasure actions can parallel the words of St. Francis of Assisi: “It is in giving that we receive,” and permit “Iowa Nice” to be brought back into the fold.
Happy Thanksgiving.
