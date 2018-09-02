It is pretty obvious our friends the Democrats love tough talkers. Who can forget the Bush bashing during the last Republican administration? George W. was the first president to be “worse than Hitler” until Donald Trump came along and he’s worse than Bush. So he must really be worse than Hitler!
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean almost rode Bush bashing to his party’s presidential nomination in 2004. Unfortunately for him, he responded to an area citizen’s question in much the same spirit — as we might say on the street, he “ripped him a new one” at a campaign event. A few days later, he unleashed the scream, thus proving he was a bully and a little touched in less than a week. That was too much even for the party of tough talkers. Not to worry, Dean soon became chairman of the Democratic National Committee where he got paid for bashing Republicans. Who says America isn’t the land of opportunity?
Based on increased ticket sales and an enthusiastic response at a recent party event in Clear Lake, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, hinting at a possible run in 2020, might have the early lead in the Trump-bashing race. Avenatti proposes “fighting fire with fire.” Indeed, “When they go low, we hit harder.” Like pretty much every Democrat in recent years — except maybe John Delaney, who has zero chance — there wasn’t much on issues, let alone specific policy proposals, at this event. The ultimate prize may go to the toughest talker who makes the fewest mistakes, you see.
No one should underestimate Avenatti’s skills as an attorney and as a communicator, however. He represents a client who “does sex” for living. By her own account, she had a one-time tryst with the future president some 12 years ago. She was not forced, she was not coerced — she is after all, a professional. Weeks before the 2016 election, she reappeared, was paid $130,000 and signed a nondisclosure agreement not to talk about it. There is surely a fine legal line between extortion and blackmail, and it appears Avenatti is not concerned his client crossed it.
The settlement is a deal about 2 billion women worldwide would take. Not that Trump would be their favorite one-night stand, but that’s pretty good pay — much better than the “living wage” our social justice warriors promise us. For Daniels, it’s not clear what her damages would be at this point. Without the Trump notoriety her career as an actress and stripper would be almost over. But here she is, touring the country in what might be called a stripapalooza, getting paid more than she ever has.
This isn’t all about good legal representation, however. Not too many presidential campaigns ago, Daniels would have been considered a “bimbo eruption.” Entire war rooms, Carville and Begala and even the candidate’s wife, would have been unleashed to intimidate and trash her. No one ever got paid in the old days. Timing is everything in life. Perhaps Daniels is in line for an even bigger paycheck to tell her story. There’s even a chance Avenatti can ride a wave of Trump hate to the Democratic nomination. The water’s warm, why not jump in?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.