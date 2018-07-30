Our country has several slow-motion catastrophes occurring simultaneously that should alarm every thinking person.
It is doubtful we can summon the capacity to survive unless things change soon. But change is unlikely when half of the people don’t care enough to vote and half of those who do vote refuse to recognize these critical problems and dangers:
1. Our democracy, political system and vital infrastructure have been and remain subject to computer attack, cyber war, sabotage and treason. Instead of taking action, we have a president who is subservient to a hostile foreign power, is unstable and is a compulsive liar supported by a right-wing propaganda machine. In this Orwellian world where real news is labeled fake and fake news is passed for real, we are threatened daily with trade wars and shooting wars.
2. Global climate change by carbon emissions is causing floods, droughts, wildfires, rising sea levels, ocean acidity, declining polar ice caps, biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse, famine, pestilence and human migration with increasing misery, conflict and war. We are polluting our own nest. We refuse to be good stewards of God’s creation, preferring short term profit but long-term hell.
3. Ever greater income inequality brought about by favoritism to the rich and powerful is making us statistically similar to feudal society. The 1 percent owns more than the bottom 90 percent of Americans. The best indicator today of how a young person will do in life is not his ability but the income bracket of his parents. The American dream (social mobility) has gotten up and left for Canada and Scandinavia.
4. Money controls even more of our politics since the Supreme Court ruled money equals free speech and that corporations are people too. If money is speech, the poor and middle class are voiceless. 150 families in the U.S. contribute the majority of campaign money. The latest dark money horror story is that Russia pumped $30 million and spies into the NRA, which then deposited the money into the Trump organization. On the same day, the Trump IRS ruled such transfers don’t need to be disclosed.
5. Our education system is hampered with declining tax support and diversion of public money into private schools. We have emphasized science, technology, engineering and math to the detriment of such liberal arts and humanities as civics, history, geography, political science, philosophy, music, art, sociology, economics, composition, foreign languages, logic, debate and critical thinking. What doth it profit us to have a technologically sophisticated but an inhuman and ungovernable society?
Our country has faced bad times and crises before but we overcame them. Will we this time? “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
Dr. Seuss.
