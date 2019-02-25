Saul Shapiro’s Feb. 17 column, “The worst drug lords in the U.S.,” begins with the standard liberal progressive call to arms that President Trump is a liar. By doing so we are expected to believe everything we are told by Trump’s detractors are true.
Mr. Shapiro’s column is misleading in two ways — his complete omission by neglecting to state the substantial flow of illicit drugs from Mexico into the U.S. and his misdirection for laying blame for the drug epidemic on the drug company Purdue Pharma, greedy physicians poorly trained in pain control who are willing subjects of bribery by the drug industry and the Food and Drug Administration, which has continued to approve narcotic drugs for pain control.
The 2018 National Drug Threat Assessment by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement stated “Mexico remains the primary source of heroin available in the United States,” and Mexico has significantly “increased opium poppy cultivation and heroin production.” The report continues that illicit “fentanyl and other synthetic opioids — primarily sourced from China and Mexico — are the most lethal category of opioids in the United States.”
While neglecting to mention Mexico as the primary source of heroin in the U.S., he cites Purdue Pharma as aggressively marketing OxyContin to physicians with “dinners, resort junkets, hats, toys and music CDs.”
As far as I know, Big Pharma for the past 10 years has been afraid to even give primary care providers a pencil or pad of paper. The most we receive is a lunch valued at about $6. If any patient or citizen wishes to know about what a specific doctor or hospital has received from a drug company, all he needs to do is check the government site, Open Payments.
Shapiro goes on to state that Purdue most aggressively marketed its dinners to doctors who lacked a pain management background. All U.S. medical schools have mandatory courses in pharmacology in which students are taught, among other things, the mechanism of actions, benefits and harms of narcotics. In addition, in our clinical years as students and later as residents, we are repeatedly warned of the perils of opioids and see with our own eyes the results of drug dependence and
overdose.
He then goes on to blame the federal Food and Drug Administration for approving Dsuvia, a pain killer more potent than fentanyl. If the U.S. government does not see a need for narcotics, why would they approve them? He quotes Dr. Raeford Brown, chairman of the FDA’s special committee of new opioid painkillers, who states “every day that the FDA doesn’t do the right thing, people drop dead on the streets.”
In a similar vein, would it be fair to ask Dr. Brown and Mr. Shapiro to state “that every day illicit drugs are brought into the U.S. from Mexico, people drop dead on the streets?”
