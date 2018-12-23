A federal judge has declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. This ruling may eventually be struck down, but for now it’s smart to plan as if this is permanent. And that means we’re in for a lively debate. This is an opportunity for those on the left to argue the merits of single payer, or Medicare for all, etc. It’s also an opportunity to introduce a free market approach that conservatives could support. Some ideas I like are outlined here.
ACA had two-and-a-half strikes against it from the start because it made promises it couldn’t keep. Remember the 10 million new enrollees vs. the projected 46 million? It promised cost savings that were impossible, with costly mandated coverage a culprit. Promised coverage flexibility was anything but. ACA ignored true competition in favor of government’s heavy hand and regulations for cost control. We’ve witnessed frequent legitimate constitutional challenges accompanied by complexity that made the system a mystery for most of us. ACA became a millstone around the country’s neck.
ACA was cleverly designed, making it difficult or impossible to be overturned. That was foolish because it also introduced barriers to major fixes that the Democrats should have known would be inevitable. Several years ago, former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius gave us a hint as to this unfortunate ACA characteristic when she confidently stated the legislation was so “intimately entwined” into our health care payment system it wouldn’t be possible to remove it. That’s where we are, and sadly it makes the task difficult.
If we are having a debate, I think we should set simple but important rules. We should retain desirable provisions of ACA. Worn out and controversial words like “fix” or “repeal and replace” should be avoided in favor of references to “improving the system.” Finally, I suggest projections or discussion of costs be delayed. It would be better to focus initially on creating a vision for a workable structure. Analysis of costs and “who should pay what” should come later.
You’ll recognize some of the following popular characteristics. While insurance premiums would be determined in the open market, subsidies would be handled through tax filings or government payments (more below). Coverage would be available for all, and individuals and families would own their major medical insurance policies. Mandates would disappear, allowing people to buy what they want and need. We wouldn’t allow pre-existing conditions or lifetime limits to block coverage. I believe health savings accounts would make this all work by facilitating payment of medical and insurance costs up to their major medical coverage limits. Finally, insurance companies would be free to underwrite actual risks.
It’s important lower costs be encouraged through transparency and free market competition.
One example is individual and family ownership of major medical insurance policies. This would permit purchasing what is wanted and needed. Insurance companies should be encouraged to enhance competition by selling across state lines. Let’s require that prices be published. This would facilitate individuals, who would be paying directly for their routine medical services, to be informed before approving medical services.
After the structure is agreed to, it would be time to discuss who pays and how much. This mechanism should make costs fair and affordable for the poorest Americans. Medical related expenses could be reported on the tax return.
Depending on the status of the tax code, subsidies would come either through deductions, credits and refundable credits, or by government reimbursement to the policy owner. Income levels would determine the tax benefit or subsidy, whichever would apply. Medicaid, or an effective alternative, should be used as a safety net, covering excess costs for those with low income and others who slip through the cracks.
Let’s learn from the ACA experience and not make it difficult to make changes. Adjustments will be inevitable for changing levels of subsidy or to find free-market incentives for eliminating those choosing to be uninsured.
And we should anticipate incurring initial one-time costs to assure an efficient and equitable transition. This would include assistance for those with low income to fund their health savings accounts.
There’s so much more, but that’s my outline. I believe it points our health care payment system in the right direction.
