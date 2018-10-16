What do people remember from their childhood? Vacations? Christmas? Long summer days with their friends? I remember all of these, of course, but firmly in my memory is a lost dog and a woman who showed us what kindness was.
It was a typical summer day in our Derbyshire Road neighborhood. A dozen or so neighborhood kids were riding their bikes and playing summer games when a pretty but distressed middle-aged woman in a big car approached us. She showed us a picture of her black and white dog and asked if we had seen him. We had not. Then she said the words that defined our summer: I am offering a $100 reward for my dog.
One hundred dollars was a fortune to us. Finding this dog became our job. We looked for that dog from early morning until the streetlights came on at night. Walking in pairs all over Waterloo, we planned what we would do with our windfall when we found “that lady’s dog.” We looked in parks and schoolyards, backyards and cemeteries. We looked everywhere. We even found another lost dog who provided no reward. But no black and white dog.
Our hunt lasted a week. Every day, the woman in the big car came by and talked to us. Just when it seemed the dog would never be found, another older woman opened her back door one morning and there it was, the $100 dog. And as happy as we were when the woman in the big car brought her dog to show us, I would be lying if I told you that we weren’t a little disappointed. We had mentally spent that money in so many ways.
And that is when the most incredible thing happened. The lady in the car said she had been so grateful for our help that she was going to have a party for all her “helpers.” She told us she would be back in a day or two with the details. Honestly, we didn’t believe a word of it. She had her dog and we were just kids. We didn’t even know her name.
But she did come back. She told us that she was having a party at the Yardarm (a bar and restaurant nearby) on Saturday and we should all come. She had written her name and phone number on several pieces of paper and told us to have our parents call her if there were questions.
Faye Martin Anderson.
I don’t know who called her but a dozen or more kids showed up at the Yardarm that next Saturday. I remember that the Yardarm had a basement and that was the site of the party. For two hours, we ate hamburgers and French fries, devoured cake and ice cream, and drank all the pop we wanted. We were treated like celebrities by the pretty woman in the big car. She had gifts for all of us. And then she surprised us once more. She asked us if we weren’t missing a girl in our family — my younger sister. We told her that she couldn’t come because she was in the hospital. No one was going to miss this party, however. Someone was summoned from upstairs and a plate of food and a box of gifts was sent in a cab to St. Francis Hospital.
I have never forgotten this day. This woman, a stranger to all of us, showed us what true kindness was. No one else would have done this. No one would have had a party for a bunch of kids who didn’t find her dog. No pretty woman with a big car would have made us feel important like she did. And no one would have paid such close attention to our rag-tag bunch that they knew who was missing.
But she did.
Every year in January there is a tribute to this woman in The Courier. She long ago left this world for a better place. I suspect most people look at the pictures of Faye Martin Anderson and see a beautiful woman who gave generously to our community. I see that too, of course, but I see something even more. I see a woman who showed such kindness and gratitude to some kids she didn’t know when she didn’t have to. Her kindness would never be written about or shown on TV. But there are at least a dozen of us who have never forgotten.
