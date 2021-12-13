GUEST COLUMN: You never know what students may become

I had not been in the Waterloo West High School auditorium for many years. Then, two events placed me at that venue within the same four days. Both involved former students.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, I attended the celebration of life for Tyler Greene. He was the young man who was killed while traveling Waterloo streets in his motorized wheelchair.

The next Tuesday, I was in the same theater for a celebration of a different sort. That night, along with several hundred others, I witnessed a remarkable conversation between former student Nikole Hannah-Jones and her inspiration from West High, my friend and former colleague Ray Dial. The discussion was hosted by Akwi Nji, the new Waterloo Schools communications director, who did an outstanding job.

Kudos to the Waterloo Community Schools for welcoming the event. By doing so, you acknowledged the significance of "The 1619 Project" and thus, the teaching of truth.

Nikole was in my Hoover class at the beginning of my time there. Tyler came along about fifteen years later. I was struck by how the two of them brought me back to the same location in such a short span of time. This piece is not about them as former eighth-graders; as might be imagined, both were excellent students. This is a shout-out to educators.

You are teaching in trying times. I can’t fathom how you persevered through COVID and Zoom challenges, not to mention active shooter drills. Now you’ve got state lawmakers challenging what you teach. One of them even threatens to make you a felon if your book choices are not to his liking. It’s understandable why attrition is high and morale is low.

My reflections on Tyler and Nikole remind me I don’t need to deal with the obstacles you face, nor am I any longer in a position to interact with students like you are. Maybe you cope with classes with too many students, or classrooms with not enough supplies. Maybe there are too many parental expectations, or maybe there are not enough. While there is no shortage of curricular, district and societal demands, there always seems to be a shortage of time in which to meet them. And then, there are the important needs of all those kids in your midst, whether you see 20 a day or 120. When all is said and done, those varied and numerous needs are the ones that matter most. I know from my years in the classroom it’s not always easy to accommodate those needs when the aforementioned expectations and demands vie for your attention.

Tyler needed to be included. He was differently abled. His family observed at his service how they threw out the word CAN’T early in his life. He demonstrated to me daily, that indeed, he COULD.

Nikole needed inclusion as well. Textbooks often didn’t speak to her as a young African-American woman. Conventional curriculum seemed oblivious to her and Black kids in general. I took small steps to address those needs, but in hindsight, I know I fell short.

So, current teachers, when it’s just you and your students in your classroom, try to shut out (for just awhile) the administrative, legislative, parental and societal noise. Instead, imagine the quiet girl in the back as a future Pulitzer Prize winner, a MacArthur Genius award recipient, a Time Magazine most influential person, an accomplished journalist/author and university professor. She was in my classroom once; maybe she’s in yours now.

Maybe that exuberant boy who rushes to raise his hand to answer your every question will one day teach the world about ability awareness or advocate for LGBTQ rights, or turn out to be the engaging community member and beloved uncle he was. He was in my classroom once, maybe he’s in yours now.

Denny McCabe is retired from teaching at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo, but not retired from educating. He is a member of the Iowa Teach the Truth Coalition and the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition.

