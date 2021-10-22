GUEST COLUMN: You are allowed to care about PSOs

Dear Cedar Falls residents: You are allowed to have an opinion on public safety in this town.

I say this because I’ve seen a lot of advocacy recently that seems aimed at shutting down any debate on the future of public safety officers, or PSOs.

I would be more sympathetic to this argument if we had just reached an obvious consensus as a community and some stubborn rump of opposition was continuing to stir the pot.

But PSOs played a minor role in the 2017 election, the last time this year’s council incumbents faced voters. Pro-PSO Mayor Jim Brown won re-election in 2017 with 83% of the vote — but he couldn’t even force a runoff in a three-way race in 2019. That same cycle, an incumbent and a former council member both lost runoffs after anti-PSO candidates consolidated their support.

The upshot? In November, voters in three wards will have their first chance to pick candidates since the PSO issue reached the boiling point.

That means looking back over the last four years is not “derailing our progress by re-litigating the past,” it’s the necessary duty of voters who care about how they’re governed.

That quote is from a postcard mailed by Cedar Falls Forward, an anonymously funded political action committee. (A note here that Cedar Falls Forward is absolutely not a nonpolitical organization; its entire reason for existence is to influence our local politics.)

The group claims to provide “vetted information,” though more recent mailings have veered off into “analysis” that practically claims the consolidation of our fire and police departments cannot be undone.

The Justice Department would beg to differ: A 2016 survey of communities across the nation found a number where combined departments were later deconsolidated. Reasons cited included a lack of responsiveness, desire for specialization and added bureaucracy.

“Political will and resolve to implement public safety consolidation has often been a necessary but not sufficient requisite,” the report states.

And that’s exactly what we’re testing with this upcoming election. Do the citizens of Cedar Falls support the PSO program as implemented?

It seems that those who like the status quo are very concerned about what the answer to that question might be. With that in mind, it’s hard to read calls to “consider civility,” as another unasked-for postcard put it, as anything other than “sit down and be quiet.”

Suffice it to say that demands for civility never come from folks with boots on their necks — they come from those wearing the boots. Beyond that, debating the quality of our speech keeps us from debating actual issues, which again seems like the point.

Was it civil for the council to appoint itself a veto-proof majority over the objections of citizens? Was it civil to appoint someone who had just lost a citywide council election? Was it civil to rush to use that majority barely a month before a special election? Do we measure the integrity of a person’s actions by the size of their smile?

I certainly decline to be lectured at and preemptively tone-policed by a bunch of people who won’t even sign their names to their advocacy. (Or maybe it’s just a handful of people, who knows?)

My position on PSOs is hardly set in stone. I could be convinced with some statistics showing a decrease in fire response times and some big ol’ savings figures.

But instead of engaging those concerns, it seems like some PSO proponents are simply trying to shout down the other side and make this issue off limits. It’s safer and cheaper, we’re told over and over, without anyone ever showing their work.

So let me say it again: You can feel however you want about PSOs, and you can let that inform how you vote. It’s not the only issue in this election, but it is certainly a live one, no matter how much some of us would prefer otherwise.

Alan Simmer is a former editor at The Courier and a Cedar Falls resident.

