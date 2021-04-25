GUEST COLUMN: Wheels on suitcases

In 1970, Bernard Sadaw in Puerto Rico strapped rollers on a suitcase; in 1972, he got a patent and suitcases with rollers went on the market. It took thousands of years to go from the invention of wheels to wheels on luggage. So it goes. Sometimes it takes forever for simple or any solutions. Can we have some “wheels” for other persistent, pernicious problems?

How about plastics and recycling? Plastic, a petroleum product, does not compost. Only about 9% of plastics get recycled. Some cities and countries (like Morocco) have banned plastic bags. More cities could impose a 5 cent per bag fee. This use fee would nudge customers to bring their own bags. Would Hy-Vee, Fareway and other retail conglomerates oppose such actions? Would the Iowa Legislature pass a law forbidding cities from establishing such a tax?

Since China stopped recycling our plastic waste, more goes into landfills, ditches and waterways. Could the Legislature, Economic Development Authority and the Department of Natural Resources take $10 million from the $700 million budget reserve to set up a prize for an effective plastic recycling process, with the first processing plant to be built in Iowa. The plant could be built in Waterloo, providing a technological and economic boost to this impacted city. Maybe this is not as financially rewarding to legislators as restricting voters and relaxing gun registration.