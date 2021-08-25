GUEST COLUMN: What defines a 'strong' school?

It was interesting to read the recent piece regarding the small towns experiencing big booms. The article listed several of the attributes that the small towns experiencing growth possessed. One that caught my attention was “strong local schools.”

I am curious as to what defines a “strong” school. Is it the experience and education of the faculty? Is it the vision of the superintendent? Is it the dedication of the administration? Is it the rigor of the curriculum? Is it winning athletic teams or a strong fine arts department? Is it an eager, attentive student body? Is it a supportive parent group? Is it the wisdom and guidance of school board members committed to the education of all the students who enter their buildings? Is it the fact that it is well-funded? Just wondering.

I taught in the Waterloo schools. To varying degrees most of those things were in place. One of the biggest strengths from my perspective as a classroom teacher was the diversity of the student body. When I taught, African American, Hispanic, Asian, Bosnian, Middle Eastern and Pacific Islander students added to the strength of my predominantly American born, white classes. I believe their presence strengthened their teachers and strengthened their classmates.