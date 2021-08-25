GUEST COLUMN: What defines a 'strong' school?

It was interesting to read the recent piece regarding the small towns experiencing big booms. The article listed several of the attributes that the small towns experiencing growth possessed. One that caught my attention was “strong local schools.”
I am curious as to what defines a “strong” school. Is it the experience and education of the faculty? Is it the vision of the superintendent? Is it the dedication of the administration? Is it the rigor of the curriculum? Is it winning athletic teams or a strong fine arts department? Is it an eager, attentive student body? Is it a supportive parent group? Is it the wisdom and guidance of school board members committed to the education of all the students who enter their buildings? Is it the fact that it is well-funded? Just wondering.
I taught in the Waterloo schools. To varying degrees most of those things were in place. One of the biggest strengths from my perspective as a classroom teacher was the diversity of the student body. When I taught, African American, Hispanic, Asian, Bosnian, Middle Eastern and Pacific Islander students added to the strength of my predominantly American born, white classes. I believe their presence strengthened their teachers and strengthened their classmates.
Since I retired that strength has been augmented by students from Myanmar (Burma), Congo and elsewhere to the point where Google tells me students in Waterloo schools represent forty-five language groups! Talk about strength. Waterloo students reflect the world, the real world!
Years ago I had the opportunity to teach as an adjunct for the University of Northern Iowa. I recall having students from smaller Iowa communities. I imagine they would have considered their former schools to have been “strong.” When looking ahead to potential student-teaching placements, some expressed apprehension. Much was likely the expected apprehension of becoming a new teacher. Some however, seemed a bit fearful of being sent to a district like Waterloo. If a “strong” school had gotten them this far, why were they nervous about possibly being assigned a classroom in Waterloo? Just wondering.
Heather McGee in her book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, 2021, relates the story of a white Sacramento, California teacher working in a majority African American, working-class school. She described her students as being the best of her career. Her friends asked her, “Are you scared? Her response: Scared of what? Don’t be scared of Black kids. Be scared for them.” (p. 236)
Carol Anderson, writing in, White Rage: The Unspoken Truths of Our Racial Divide, 2016, observed the legal, systemic policies that contributed to “residential segregation; white flight; discriminatory public policy that financed, subsidized, and maintained white suburbs; and legislation that drew and redrew boundaries and curtailed transportation options - in keeping black children trapped in impoverished cities and subpar schools.” (p.115)
Governor Reynolds signed a bill into law in May that banned Waterloo’s voluntary diversity plan. Waterloo Superintendent, Dr. Jane Lindaman, told the Waterloo Courier later that month that white students accounted for 91% of the applicants requesting to open-enroll out of the district. Why might that be? Was it to attend a “strong local school”? Just wondering.
She went on to note that the highest concentration of requests to enroll out of Waterloo to districts like Cedar Falls or Hudson came from Orange Elementary, Hoover Middle, Central Middle and West High. What might those Waterloo schools and their neighborhoods have in common? Just wondering.
The Governor also signed legislation that discourages discussion of systemic racism. What is she afraid of? Are local schools not “strong” enough to teach the truth? Are Iowa students not “strong” enough to learn it? Just wondering.
Denny McCabe is a retired Waterloo Hoover Middle School teacher.