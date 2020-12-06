GUEST COLUMN: We need a plan now for coming crises

For residents of Black Hawk County, that means we very well could be left to handle the impact of the pandemic by ourselves. Several recent events increased my unease. The Courier just ran an excellent article on the dilemma facing landlords and tenants. Tenants cannot pay their rent because of unemployment. Landlords cannot pay the mortgages on the property they own, thus putting pressure on our financial institutions to commence foreclosure actions. For many of the jobless, their unemployment terminates at the end of this month, plus the federal moratorium on evictions expires as the same time.

Sadly, Waterloo’s Water Department announced that because of nonpayment, some residents are seeing their water shut off. To compound the problem, Mid-American Energy also has cut off electricity for some Waterloo residents because, you guessed it, nonpayment. With the State’s Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program and LHEAP dollars limited, the problem isn’t going to get better over the winter months.