GUEST COLUMN: We need a plan now for coming crises

There are troubling but seemingly unrelated occurrences that may cloud the future of Waterloo. The examples are numerous and include happenings at the federal, state and even the local level. Here are more than just a few.
On Tuesday, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin reiterated his position that the national economy was returning to a healthy state and only a small, $10 billion package of aid might be needed to keep a serious recession at bay. The secretary in November already had announced he was returning $455 billion in previously appropriated CARES Act funding back to the general revenue fund, thus requiring Congress to re-appropriate the money if it was to be used by the Biden administration.
The Senate, meanwhile, remains deadlocked over what amount of assistance another stimulus effort should include to meet the economic fallout of the pandemic. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to hold the line at $500 billion. Just before the election, the House had passed the “Heroes Act" in the $3 trillion-dollar range. With the new Congress showing signs of a deadlock even before it convenes, the new president finds himself without any money to fight a rapidly declining economy.
In the meantime, we have learned that any federal funds that do manage to reach Iowa will be used by Gov. Kim Reynolds mostly to fund the office expenses her administration incurs and a stout amount set back to bolster the state’s rainy day fund, which already harbors over $300 million. As one observer stated, “She spends that money on Iowans like it was her own.”
For residents of Black Hawk County, that means we very well could be left to handle the impact of the pandemic by ourselves. Several recent events increased my unease. The Courier just ran an excellent article on the dilemma facing landlords and tenants. Tenants cannot pay their rent because of unemployment. Landlords cannot pay the mortgages on the property they own, thus putting pressure on our financial institutions to commence foreclosure actions. For many of the jobless, their unemployment terminates at the end of this month, plus the federal moratorium on evictions expires as the same time.
Sadly, Waterloo’s Water Department announced that because of nonpayment, some residents are seeing their water shut off. To compound the problem, Mid-American Energy also has cut off electricity for some Waterloo residents because, you guessed it, nonpayment. With the State’s Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program and LHEAP dollars limited, the problem isn’t going to get better over the winter months.
I do not want to see a city with more homelessness, a city with kids and parents living in unheated, waterless apartments or those who work in the confinement facilities forced to work and then infecting others. I am, I think, legitimately, worried about the impact these converging events are having on our schools, their administrators, and teachers. There is not enough column space to detail the crises facing our health care workers or the rapidly depleted supplies at the food bank. All of us are waiting and hoping for the federal government to act and the governor to release the funds.
It would be more prudent, in my judgment, to take steps now to mitigate the harshness that could be coming. This effort should be led by our mayor and City Council.
I do not care for committees, but I am found of commissions focused on facing specific challenges. It would be wise to find out just exactly where we are now, like how many homeless, how many evictions, how many are already without heat or water. What do we prognosticate will be the future needs of our citizenry, including their landlords and financial institutions? In short, the breath of our town. Secondly, what additional resources can we gather from community-wide assets? Third, how do we ensure that individuals in need know about and can access assistance.
This need not be a large commission and should not require months of study. Find a council and mayor’s representative, five people with wide knowledge of the community, including charitable foundations, get a plan together and then act on it.
This could be a better future than the one that awaits us.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!