Guest column: Tyson – protect workers, keep promises

When I mention I’m from Iowa, I’m used to the common set of charming (if unoriginal) responses. I’m asked what it’s like to have famous presidential candidates traipsing through country diners. Or if I’ve seen Field of Dreams. Or what I think about the Hawkeyes (I’m more of a UNI Panthers fan, to tell the truth).
But these days I’m asked about the alarming suffering in meat processing facilities across Iowa. In Black Hawk County alone, where I grew up, over 1,000 workers have been sickened at Tyson Foods’ plant in Waterloo. Several workers there have died. Tyson’s failure to protect these people who are so integral to its success has laid bare many problems with how they do business, both in Iowa and across the country.
Early in the pandemic, Tyson Foods led federal lobbying efforts to have the meat industry labeled as “critical infrastructure.” The Trump administration did as they wished, declaring that meat processing factories should remain open while shielding food companies from legal liability. Iowa’s Legislature doubled down on Tyson’s wishes, passing legislation that would enshrine these legal protections in state law — despite heroic efforts by local lawmakers, workers and law enforcement to stop this free pass.
Tyson fought to keep factories open and avoid liability when it should have fought to protect their workers. Tyson’s (mostly white) executives could rest easier knowing the bottom line was secure, even as Tyson’s (mostly black and brown) workers were given an impossible choice: stay home and lose risk losing their jobs, or go to work and risk exposure to a life-threatening illness.
But, even before this current crisis, Tyson’s record on health and safety was spotty. Tyson has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of meat contaminated with, among other things, hard metal. Tyson also ranks among the nation’s most polluting companies, dumping raw sewage and manure into our nation’s waters – making people sick and saddling taxpayers with the bill for clean-up and health care costs.
Tyson’s record doesn’t live up to the values Iowans strive to embody every day. Tyson can and should do better, and abide by these basic principles of justice and environmental protection.
First, people’s lives come first. Full stop. Tyson should not put people at risk, even at the expense of profits, and should take responsibility for damage already done.
Second, Tyson should keep its promise to clean up our waters by adopting regenerative agricultural methods. Two years ago, Tyson pledged to protect 2 million acres along its supply chain by 2020 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent. And yet Tyson has still not released the details on how it plans to achieve that.
Food is supposed to nourish families, not harm or kill them. Tyson must put the health and safety of workers first and follow through on its environmental commitments. Then, maybe the next time someone from out of state asks me about Iowa, I’ll have a better story to tell.
Mark Hays is a senior campaigns director at Mighty Earth, where he works with businesses, governments and communities to adapt and transform their land use practices to better protect people’s health, livelihoods and the environment. He was raised in Cedar Falls.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!