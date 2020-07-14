Guest column: Tyson – protect workers, keep promises

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I mention I’m from Iowa, I’m used to the common set of charming (if unoriginal) responses. I’m asked what it’s like to have famous presidential candidates traipsing through country diners. Or if I’ve seen Field of Dreams. Or what I think about the Hawkeyes (I’m more of a UNI Panthers fan, to tell the truth).

But these days I’m asked about the alarming suffering in meat processing facilities across Iowa. In Black Hawk County alone, where I grew up, over 1,000 workers have been sickened at Tyson Foods’ plant in Waterloo. Several workers there have died. Tyson’s failure to protect these people who are so integral to its success has laid bare many problems with how they do business, both in Iowa and across the country.

Early in the pandemic, Tyson Foods led federal lobbying efforts to have the meat industry labeled as “critical infrastructure.” The Trump administration did as they wished, declaring that meat processing factories should remain open while shielding food companies from legal liability. Iowa’s Legislature doubled down on Tyson’s wishes, passing legislation that would enshrine these legal protections in state law — despite heroic efforts by local lawmakers, workers and law enforcement to stop this free pass.