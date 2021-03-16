GUEST COLUMN: Truckers deliver, even in a pandemic

One year ago, our lives changed forever when we were all thrust into a pandemic. A phenomenon that we had only experienced in science fiction movies was now our reality. In a very short amount of time, lives were shattered, businesses were shuttered and life as we knew it continued to crumble. But the trucking industry never wavered and instead stepped up and went to work. Truckers never had the option of simply shutting down or parking the trucks to wait and see how things would unfold.

Instead, the trucks continued to roll; depleted shelves were stocked, deliveries were made and the big trucks on the highway offered a sign of tremendous hope during a time of chaos and despair. For the millions of people involved in the trucking industry, they were simply doing what they do every single day – delivering the products that we all depend on.

Now one year later, trucks are still rolling and playing a vitally important role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the country. Once again, the trucking industry is a dependable and trusted partner in this massive undertaking of getting our country back to normal. While a truck can deliver every imaginable commodity in a safe and professional manner, its most important role is delivering peace of mind. Because of the trucking industry, we all have a quality of life that is unprecedented.