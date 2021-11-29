GUEST COLUMN: The times, they are changing

In obituaries (which, like Mark Twain, I read to be sure that mine is not there), I notice they are mostly about people younger than me. My time is changing. And more is changing these days.

Over 10 years ago, Jeffrey Bullock, the president of Dubuque University, spoke to our Waverly Rotary Club and noted that by 2035 whites will be the minority in the United States, This change is beginning in Iowa. On Nov. 5, West Liberty voters elected what is believed to be Iowa’s first city council to have a majority of Latino members. The same day, Waterloo voters elected a city council with a majority of African Americans and re-elected an African-American mayor. The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party is African American. The times are changing.

Iowa is first in the nation in the proportion of our bridges that are in need of repair and reconstruction. We used to be first in literacy. These two changes are discouraging for me, as I have been Iowa proud around the world and our nation. Our legislators and governor are leading the charge to decrease taxes and public spending for infrastructure and public education. Take away the federal COVID emergency funding and farm subsidies Iowa received in the last four years and it is clear that Iowa politicians are short-changing Iowa.

Winters and summers are changing, too. They are warmer. We are more subject to erratic rainfall, going from drought to deluge. Our rivers, trout streams and lakes are often polluted with fertilizer nitrates, pesticides and hog and other animal manure. Large-scale production of corn, soybeans, poultry, eggs and hogs have become more important to our political leadership than water quality, lakes and streams and topsoil resources.

Another change is our low unemployment rate in Iowa. This is often a good thing, but not now in changing Iowa. The labor force in Iowa is not increasing. Meat-processing plants and huge commercial farms are dependent upon immigrant labor, both legal and illegal. By illegal, I mean farm workers like Christhian Rivera, who murdered Mollie Tibbitts in 2018. His documents were false, but he was hired anyway by Yarrabee Farms, whose manager apologized after Tibbitts’ death for falsely claiming to have used federal verification tools. Yarrabee Farms is partly owned by Republican Craig Lang, who ran for secretary of agriculture and at one time led the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa Board of Regents. There is a shortage of laborers at prevailing wages in Iowa, so employers are pressed hard to fill jobs, and background checks are sometimes shallow. We need a system of permitting and managing migrant labor so that jobs are filled in Iowa by citizens and legal immigrants.

Gas prices are changing, too. Blame is being laid upon President Biden and other politicians. We need to look deeper and act smarter. OPEC is an oligopoly of oil-producing countries; they agreed recently to reduce extraction of crude oil; prices of crude went from under $60 per barrel to over $80. Oligopolies are at work at the local level, too. At Cedar Falls, at a Farm and Fleet station, I bought gas last week for $2.94 a gallon; across the street was a Qwik Trip selling the same gas at the same price. A dozen miles away at Kwik Star in Waverly (and at most other area stations), the same gas costs $3.24. How is it that our Waverly gas prices are all about the same? There are many ways to save money on gas, like walking and/or joining with a friend or neighbor to accomplish errands, consolidating errands to get several things done with one trip and shopping for fuel-efficient transportation.

Someone told me once that leadership is recognizing the inevitable and getting in front of it. The inevitables in our world today include pandemics, climate change, diverse society, labor shortages and increasing energy prices. We can change these problems into opportunities. We must change with the times.

David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee.

