GUEST COLUMN: The state of our mental health after a pandemic

Friends, the statistics I’m seeing these days are sobering. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics, one in three Americans is dealing with symptoms of stress or anxiety. A recent study from Oxford University, involving 230,000 plus individuals, the majority of whom were from the United States, found that one in three Americans who survived COVID-19 will develop a mental health condition within 6 months of recovering.
Concerns about our jobs, finances and social activities — as well as our health, and that of our friends and family — have been compounded by social isolation and loneliness. Even those with strong support systems have been affected by grief and loss. The duration of the pandemic has been more than anyone expected and all of us are tired and wanting to get back to some sense of normality.
In short, this pandemic has dramatically worsened our country’s mental health problems.
COVID-19 has tripled the rate of depression in U.S. adults, especially those with financial concerns. Relapse and overdose rates have increased by 30% since March. Calls to the National Eating Disorders Association hotline are up nearly 80%.
Here’s what you need to know — this is the case in the Cedar Valley, too, and the mental health of our community is at risk. Now, more than ever, we need to ensure the people get the help they need.
Now, almost everyone deals with day-to-day struggles, and the past year has brought more of those than usual. This may be a good time for you to take a self-inventory on what you need to feel healthy and happy. Take a moment to reflect on how the year has affected you. What stands out? What changes have you experienced? What losses have you suffered?
Read this list and see if anything may be missing:
Direct face time with co-w
- orkers.
- For those who are working from home – commuting to work for a few minutes of calm.
- Gathering with friends and family without hesitation.
- Going to movies or concerts.
- A sense of normalcy for your children.
- A well-deserved vacation getaway.
It’s no secret, people need socialization and things to look forward to, but those opportunities haven’t necessarily been available, or they’ve been at least highly restricted.
This helps explain the increasing need for mental health services. Many people are feeling a loss of control, which can cause stress, anxiety, depression and, in some cases, dangerous behavior such as an eating or substance abuse disorder. This is happening for many people as they try to figure out how to cope during such a chaotic time.
Therapists, counselors, nurse practitioners and psychiatrists can help but, unfortunately, nearly all mental health services suffer from a lack of funding and a workforce shortage that affects our ability to expand the services needed. I’m proud to say we’ve been able to continue seeing patients throughout the pandemic despite a dramatic increase in the demand for services, thanks to virtual and phone options, but we can do more.
The effects of the pandemic will be present for years to come. And that’s where you can help your community. Your financial support is needed more than ever. At BHGMHC, for example, we need funds to purchase the following:
- A truck to assist clients who have no ability to move furniture and household possessions.
- Additional technology upgrades to aid patients in real-time.
- Bus passes for those who have no transportation.
- Educational and client treatment materials such as journals, workbooks, etc.
- Rental deposits and basic household supplies for those transitioning from institutional care to the community.
- Additional office space for our growing staff and programs.
I’d encourage you to learn more about the mental health crisis and consider contributing to a provider of these services. There’s a unique opportunity May 14 when UnityPoint Health is offering a virtual mental health awareness breakfast. The featured speakers for that event are Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss, whose son took his life at the age of 19 after years of mental health struggles.
Since then, they’ve become strong statewide advocates for more mental health services. Their story is amazing, and I encourage you to catch it. You can learn more about the virtual event at unitypoint.org/waterloo/breakfast.
I’m sure you’ll agree that this is a fight we need to win, and it needs to start now. I thank you for taking a vested interest in the health of your community, and I wish you well.
Tom Eachus is director, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.