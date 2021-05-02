GUEST COLUMN: The state of our mental health after a pandemic

Friends, the statistics I’m seeing these days are sobering. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics, one in three Americans is dealing with symptoms of stress or anxiety. A recent study from Oxford University, involving 230,000 plus individuals, the majority of whom were from the United States, found that one in three Americans who survived COVID-19 will develop a mental health condition within 6 months of recovering.

Concerns about our jobs, finances and social activities — as well as our health, and that of our friends and family — have been compounded by social isolation and loneliness. Even those with strong support systems have been affected by grief and loss. The duration of the pandemic has been more than anyone expected and all of us are tired and wanting to get back to some sense of normality.

In short, this pandemic has dramatically worsened our country’s mental health problems.

COVID-19 has tripled the rate of depression in U.S. adults, especially those with financial concerns. Relapse and overdose rates have increased by 30% since March. Calls to the National Eating Disorders Association hotline are up nearly 80%.