GUEST COLUMN: The importance of financial and legal planning for Alzheimer’s caregivers

January is Financial Wellness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to plan for the financial impact of Alzheimer’s – the most expensive disease in the country. When a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, you are likely to think about their medical and care needs, but it’s also important to consider putting financial and legal plans in place to ensure they will be able to get the care they need throughout the progression of the disease. Putting these plans in place right away allows the person with dementia to express wishes for future care and decisions. It also allows time to work through the complex financial issues involved in long-term care.

While the costs associated with the disease can be staggering and put a huge economical strain on families, the association offers tips to help reduce the financial stress and ways to plan for the financial impact of Alzheimer’s.

Long term care planning is an essential part of retirement planning, especially for those who have already been diagnosed with a medical condition that will very likely result in a need for long-term care. Keep in mind that the age restriction for withdrawals from IRAs and 401(k) may be waived and access to Social Security benefits may be available early for persons with significant medical issues. However, it is important to get fully informed before making any financial changes, otherwise you may unintentionally create unnecessary tax consequence or a situation where the person you are trying to assist is disqualified from government benefits.

Conducting an inventory of the financial resources (savings, insurance, retirement benefits, government assistance, VA benefits, etc.) and consulting with a financial planner specializing in elder care or an elder law attorney is a key step in understanding the financial challenges that lie ahead. These professionals can help identify potential financial resources, minimize tax consequences, analyze your investment portfolio and help avoid missteps that may cause future problems.

Enhance your understanding of the role and limitations of Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance options. An Alzheimer’s Association report found that nearly two out of three people incorrectly believe that Medicare helps pay for nursing home care, or were unsure whether it did. For people who meet eligibility requirements, Medicaid covers all or a portion of nursing home costs, however not all nursing homes accept Medicaid. Social Security Disability Insurance can help those with younger/early-onset Alzheimer’s disease as long as they meet all other criteria. Long-term care insurance can help as well, but you do need a plan in place before you receive a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Affordable, private, in-home insurance is available to help offset the cost of in-home care for those under age 85 who are already diagnosed but do not yet need daily assistance. The Elderly Waiver program (a Medicare program) may be available to provide some benefits for home care and assisted living. Ask what types of insurance they accept and if they accept Medicaid, as few individuals with Alzheimer’s and have sufficient long-term care insurance or can afford to pay out-of-pocket for long-term care services for as long as they are needed.

Putting legal plans in place and getting educated on the financial rules are important because early planning allows the person with dementia to be involved in future care and decisions. Legal planning can involve preparing for long-term care and health care needs, restructuring finances to make the best use of government benefits and preserve assets for a spouse or other disabled family member and designating a person to make decisions and act on behalf of the person with dementia when the time comes.

Disease-related costs can jeopardize a family’s financial security, causing many families and caregivers to make enormous personal and financial sacrifices. According to the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association Facts & Figures report, the lifetime cost of care for a person living with dementia was $373,527 and average out-of-pocket costs for health care and long-term care services not covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance exceed $10,000 annually. Early planning can help avoid some of these issues and provide greater financial security and peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Cynthia is the Managing Attorney for Letsch Law Firm, which handles elder law, estate planning, Medicaid crisis planning and trust administration, and she is also a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter.

