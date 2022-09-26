GUEST COLUMN: The disappearance of Norse colonies in Greenland

The mystery of the sudden disappearance of the entire Norse population of the Western settlement in Greenland in the 1340s has intrigued students of history for 700 years. A persistent desire to find an answer to this question was the motivating factor that brought us to Greenland (which, according to geologists, is on the Norh American tectonic plate).

Our interest was wetted as we traveled the fjords of southwest Greenland and viewed the dramatic beauty of mountains, glaciers and green meadows. Our eagerness to pursue the mystery was stimulated as we stood within the walls of the Hvalsey Church, where records tell of a wedding on Sept. 16, 1408. This was one of 20 stone churches built between the year A.D. 1000 and A.D. 1400 which served the Norse population (4,000–5,000) in Greenland.

It was also amazing to walk among the foundations of significant buildings on some of the more than 500 farms which provided the economic foundation for the Greenland Norse colonies.

In the hamlet of Igaliku (Norse – “Gardar”) we met a team of archaeologists from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, who were excavating a burial area near the cathedral site. It was interesting that of the 62 skeletons, all except one were men. The probable explanation is that these were monks from the neighboring monastery or clergy who served in the cathedral. The ideal for Christians in the Middle Ages was to be buried near the chancel and the altar; for at the resurrectionon on the Last Day, these would see the returning Lord, first.

Among the remains were those of a bishop of Greenland/Vineland who was appointed by the pope in A.D. 1255. His shepherd's staff (crozier ) and gold ring, symbols of the bishop's office were buried with him. His official title was “bishop of Greenland and Vineland,” which suggests that the medieval church was well aware of the Western land which the Norsemen called Vineland and today is known as North America.

It was from this Norse colony in south Greenland called “Osterbygt” that Leif Erikson in A.D. 1003 set out to explore the lands to the west, which he named “Vineland.” Archaeologists have located and documented Leif's base camp in Newfoundland. This Viking outpost at Aux Meadows has been reconstructed and is open to the public. According to archaeological evidence, the Norse colonies in Greenland continued to have contact with Vineland to secure lumber and other needed products.

Daily life in the Viking colonies in North America has been recorded in the archaeological evidence and the sagas, as well as by the 160 runic inscriptions which have been uncovered in Greenland. One of the most treasured runic inscriptions was found on the island of Kingittorsuaq on the west coast of Greenland. It is of special interest to historians because it is dated in the A.D. 1300s probably ca. A.D. 1333.

Though the Western Norse colony in Greenland had disappeared suddenly ca. A.D. 1342, the larger Eastern colony (ca. 2,000–4,000 population) continued until ca. A.D. 1440. Thus, 50 years before Columbus' voyage, European colonies in North America (Greenland) had left a 400 year history of a thriving culture which was economically dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry.

The intriguing question is why did these colonies disappear? Since the renewed interest in the Norse colonies after A.D. 1721, many scholarly opinions have been offered. Perhaps the most accepted reasons based on the archaeological evidence and written sources relate to the climate change which occurred during the “little ice age” (A.D. 1300–1500), when the average temperature in these northern regions dropped by several degrees and made traditional farming dependent on grain, hay and livestock impossible to continue.

Another popular explanation is that trade with Europe diminished. At this time Greenland was a colony of Norway. The devastations of the black death (A.D. 1349–51) made it impossible to maintain regular contact with the colonies.. Also, the once-coveted exports of Greenland – walrus ivory, Greenland falcons, and furs – were no longer in demand in Europe.

It is understandable that as the climate grew colder, the Norse colonists were not willing to adopt and adapt to the hunting/fishing culture of the Inuit (Eskimos). The young chose to leave rather than to make these changes. And so, the story of the Norse colonies in America ended after 400 years but continues as an intriguing part of our North American story.