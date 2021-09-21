GUEST COLUMN: Some questions about vaccines

Another unsettling fact is the absence of the data. For some reason, the vaccine companies have not released the actual data from the studies they say prove the safety of the vaccines. We also do not know any side effects that might occur a year or longer after inoculation simply because this vaccine did not undergo clinical trials over an extended period of time. We are the guinea pigs of this shot, as they have no clue what the long-term consequences may be. Might I remind you the polio vaccine took seven years to develop, the chickenpox vaccine five years, and the flu vaccine three decades. Are we really supposed to believe that scientists were able to start and finish production of a safe and effective vaccine in less than 12 months?

Also, the CDC says on its own website that people can still acquire, transmit, and be hospitalized by COVID even after being fully vaccinated. So, we are supposed to take a shot that has not been fully tested yet, from companies that are sketchy at best, all in hopes that if we contract this virus with a staggeringly high survival rate, we won’t be sick for as long?

Even if you believe that my reasoning for not getting vaccinated is based on fallacies and lies, just the fact that I don’t want to get the jab is enough. I can make my own choice about my health and safety. It is not your duty to police others’ lives and make sure they take a shot that you believe to be safe. And if they die of COVID because they didn’t get vaccinated (again, the survival rate is over 99%) it’s not your fault. I am not bashing those who believe that the vaccine is safe. I am just speaking my opinion according to the First Amendment rights bestowed to me. I am only asking that you take some time to think for yourself and make what you believe is the best decision for you.

Kambridge Wainscott is a freshman at Calvary Baptist Academy in Waterloo.

