GUEST COLUMN: Some perspectives don't deserve attention

I’ve looked at life from both sides now

From win and lose and still somehow

It’s life’s illusions I recall

I really don’t know life at all

- Joni Mitchell

Last year state Rep. Skyler Wheeler wanted to ban the teaching of The 1619 Project. State Sen. Jake Chapman has jumped on the book-banning bandwagon, wanting to cancel books that offend his sensibilities, He has suggested threatening teachers with arrest if they don’t comply.

Enter state Rep. Sandy Salmon. Her proposed legislation would ban discussion of “widely debated and currently controversial issues of public policy or social affairs” unless they were presented from “diverse and disparate perspectives.”

Salmon doesn’t want the truth of systemic racism to be discussed. Talk of gender fluidity or identities would also be censored. She threatens to tread on students’ First Amendment rights by denying them credit or a grade if they work for, or are part of an organized lobbying effort.

Why are these legislators frightened? To paraphrase Joni Mitchell, it’s life’s illusions they recall, but they really don’t know much about life, history and truth at all.

Let’s consider some possible current events or historical topics from “diverse and disparate perspectives.”

When authoritarian officials from China caution Olympic athletes and reporters not to comment on human rights issues, what is the diverse perspective?

Should the Taliban’s disparate view on educating girls be considered equal to the view that all should be educated?

When Kansas City Chiefs fans cling to their offensive and stereotypical chop and chant and then deride protestors by saying, “get over it,” “go back to the reservation,” “go get drunk,” what is the diverse opinion that should be respected and discussed?

Rep. Salmon, I’m guessing you didn’t learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre in school. Neither did I. Illusions are much more palatable aren’t they?

How about the systemic practice of redlining? It happened. It can be verified, but the illusion of a colorblind society in which racism is only practiced by bigoted individuals, not entrenched systems, is more comfortable, isn’t it?

Books like “The 1619 Project” offer many more examples. However, a recent letter-to-the-editor writer railed about the “false” and “misleading” history therein. I reached out to that individual. I politely suggested he factually refute claims made in the book. I wondered how many of the 493 pages of text he had read? How many of the following 55 pages of notes had he referenced? No response was forthcoming, diverse, disparate or otherwise.

Germans have honestly faced Holocaust history. South Africans have attempted to discover the truth and reconcile their apartheid past. Australians have acknowledged their sins against the Aboriginals. Shouldn’t Iowa students be allowed a truthful reckoning with their nation’s past?

I understand you to be a proponent of home-schooling. Within those friendly confines disquieting facts are easily ignored. Like-minded folk can remain blissfully ignorant with their illusions intact, and their heads stuck in the proverbial sand. Public education, however, demands that it’s in the public’s best interest to be truthfully informed, regardless of how that information makes you feel.

I’m not certain what you fear. Antiracism author Tim Wise suspects you wish “to cancel the truth so as to keep students from asking difficult questions about inequality in the present. They fear that if students realize how central racism has been to this country’s development, they may connect the dots between the historical injustice and ongoing disparities in the present.” Then, they “might decide America should right the wrongs of our history.”

Let me pose some questions to students, the real stakeholders:

Who do you think should determine the topics you discuss and the books you read?

Are you curious about what some adults don’t seem to want you to know?

Given the dynamics of enslavement, why is it thought of so often as a Black history issue, but not a white issue?

Who should be allowed to vote?

What should the voting age be?

Why do some adults seem fearful of you thinking for yourself?

Maybe it’s life’s illusions they recall, and prefer.

Denny McCabe is retired from teaching at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo, but not retired from educating. He is a member of the Iowa Teach the Truth Coalition and the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0